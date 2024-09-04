Date set for urgent repair work at Craigtoun Park’s Dutch Village as planning application lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Date set for urgent repair work at Craigtoun Park’s Dutch Village as planning application lodged

The condition of the B-listed buildings has been deteriorating for 20 years.

By Claire Warrender
The Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park
The Dutch Village is deteriorating. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A bid to save an iconic Fife visitor attraction from ruin is finally due to start within months.

Fife Council pledged £250,000 towards urgent repair work at the Dutch Village in Craigtoun Country Park in February.

Missing rendering at the Dutch Village, Craigtoun Country Park.
Missing rendering on the perimeter wall of the Dutch Village. Image: Steve Brown.

And the Scottish Government later committed extra funds to restore the decaying B-listed buildings.

A planning application for the work has now been submitted to Fife Council.

And, if approved, it should begin in March.

For Henry Paul, of Friends of Craigtoun Park, which runs the St Andrews attraction, it is welcome news.

“We’re really excited and exceptionally pleased,” he said.

“The extra money effectively means we’ll be able to get twice as much done as we thought.”

Planning application reveals urgent work proposed for Dutch Village

The Dutch Village sits on an island in the middle of Craigtoun Park’s boating lake.

However, access closed 20 years ago when the condition of the cafe, ice cream booth and boat house began to deteriorate.

And they are now listed on Scotland’s Buildings At Risk Register.

Friends of Craigtoun's funding director Henry Paul and chairman Doug Stephen inside the deteriorating Dutch Village in Craigtoun Park.
Friends of Craigtoun’s funding director Henry Paul and chairman Doug Stephen at the Dutch Village, where repair work is due to start. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Campaigners feared the attraction would become “a sad ruin and an eyesore” without urgent intervention.

However, the planning application includes a report by St Andrews architects RKA.

And it outlines a list of proposals aimed at stopping the rot.

It involves repairs to or replacement of roofs, rendering, doors, windows and stone coping.

Meanwhile, all rendered areas will be cleaned and painted.

And a new waterproof render is planned for areas beneath the water line.

‘It won’t get us all the way but it’s a start’

The Dutch Village repair work does not include the stone footbridge which leads to the island.

And it will not be enough for Friends of Craigtoun to realise their dream of reopening the buildings to the public.

“It’s a start,” said Henry. “It won’t get us all the way but at least there will be a major improvement which will stop it deteriorating further.

“At the moment the planned start date is March next year.

“And that’s because a lot of work is with lime mortar so we have to do it in summer.

“It’s just too risky to start quickly. That gives us all winter to sort the contracts.”

More from Fife

Daanyaal Chowdhury
Puppy farmer admits human trafficking at Perthshire kennels
Kitty's nightclub fire
Fife fire service cuts: Dagenham blaze is 'wake-up call' one year on
bin strike could be back on
Perth, Fife and Stirling bin strikes could be back on as union rejects pay…
CR0049710 - Claire Warrender Story - Fife Area - Desmomd and Susan Montgomery's dog ''Razzi'' was attacked by two other dogs yesterday (Sunday 25/8/24) - Picture shows Desmomd Montgomery, wife Susan Montgomery and their dog Razzi -- 1 Millfield, Cupar - Monday 26th August 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife dog wardens pledge action after 'vicious' Cupar dog attack
3
DI Sammi Davidson front with, from left, DS Michael Hogg, DC Carol Fraser and DC Martin Ronald. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Detectives who nailed Fife flasher lift lid on 'landmark' investigation
Lennon McAlpine. Image: Facebook
Buckfast thief attacked Fife shop workers and punched stranger, 64
Windygates Road in Leven.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Leven
Carnegie Leisure Centre.
Man, 70, dies after collapsing at Dunfermline leisure centre
Russell Gray
Scrap merchant jailed for raping and torturing woman in Dundee and Fife
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Fife bus firm blames Dundee low emission zone changes for £255k loss
14

Conversation