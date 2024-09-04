Casualty checked by paramedics after Kirkcaldy flat fire

A casualty has been checked over by paramedics after a flat fire in Kirkcaldy.

Three fire crews spent more than an hour tackling the fire on Ailsa Grove just after 9.20pm on Tuesday.

Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly attended the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We went to Ailsa Grove and got the initial call at 9.24pm.

“We had three pumps in attendance from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly.

“It was a flat fire.

“Our final pump left the scene at 10.30pm.

“Two BAs (breathing apparatus) were in use as well as a hose reel jet.

“There was one casualty who got checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details.