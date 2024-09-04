Former Fife schoolhouse and chip shop turned into £625k home

A former Fife schoolhouse that was later used as a chip shop has gone up for sale.

St Anne’s in Kilconquhar, which dates from the 1620s, has been transformed into a modern four-bedroom house.

According to Rightmove, the property initially went on the market for £675,000 in July – but the price has now been reduced by £50,000.

The property – one of the oldest buildings in the village – has a landscaped garden with a patio area.

Most of the rooms in the house feature beautiful polished floorboards.

A bright entrance hall leads to the sitting room and kitchen.

The kitchen is open-plan and has fitted units, an island with storage and an induction hob.

Downstairs there is also a W/C and a utility room.

There are two upper floors, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

One of the bathrooms has a stylish free-standing bathtub.

Some of the rooms benefit from underfloor heating and there is a wood-burner in each of the second-floor bedrooms.

Outside there is a good-sized garden with a patio and pergola with a great outdoor entertaining area.

The house also comes with a private driveway.

St Anne’s is on the market with Savills for offers over £625,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a newly built home near the village of Star has gone on the market for £425,000.