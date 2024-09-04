Former Fife schoolhouse and chip shop turned into £625k home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Fife schoolhouse and chip shop turned into £625k home

The Kilconquhar property, which dates from 1620, has four bedrooms and a pergola entertaining area in the garden.

By Kieran Webster
St Anne's in Kilconquhar, Fife. Image: Savills
St Anne's in Kilconquhar, Fife. Image: Savills

A former Fife schoolhouse that was later used as a chip shop has gone up for sale.

St Anne’s in Kilconquhar, which dates from the 1620s, has been transformed into a modern four-bedroom house.

According to Rightmove, the property initially went on the market for £675,000 in July – but the price has now been reduced by £50,000.

The property – one of the oldest buildings in the village – has a landscaped garden with a patio area.

Most of the rooms in the house feature beautiful polished floorboards.

The entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Savills
The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
Theopen-plan kitchen. Image: Savills
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Savills

A bright entrance hall leads to the sitting room and kitchen.

The kitchen is open-plan and has fitted units, an island with storage and an induction hob.

Downstairs there is also a W/C and a utility room.

There are two upper floors, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

One of the bathrooms has a stylish free-standing bathtub.

Some of the rooms benefit from underfloor heating and there is a wood-burner in each of the second-floor bedrooms.

Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. Image: Savills
Bedroom two.
All the rooms feature polished wooden floorboards. Image: Savills
The shower room.
The shower room. Image: Savills
Bedroom three.
There are four bedrooms. Image: Savills
A patio in the back garden.
The entertaining area in the garden. Image: Savills
The back garden.
The landscaped garden. Image: Savills
A private driveway beside the property.
A private driveway beside the property. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the property.
The property is in the heart of Kilconquhar. Image: Savills

Outside there is a good-sized garden with a patio and pergola with a great outdoor entertaining area.

The house also comes with a private driveway.

St Anne’s is on the market with Savills for offers over £625,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a newly built home near the village of Star has gone on the market for £425,000.

Conversation