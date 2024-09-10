M90 traffic queues for nearly 2 miles after car fire near Dunfermline

Traffic queued for nearly two miles after a car fire on the M90 near Dunfermline.

Drivers heading for the Queensferry Crossing on the southbound carriageway faced delays after the blaze near the Amazon depot on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called just before noon.

No one is thought to have been hurt.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.57am about a car on fire on the M90 near Dunfermline.

“We sent two appliances from Dunfermline and Lochgelly.

“There are not thought to be any casualties.”

The delays had cleared by 1.30pm.