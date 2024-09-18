Man, 44, arrested after two-car crash on Fife road

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a two-car crash in Fife.

Officers were called to the collision on the A911 between Glenrothes and Leven shortly after 6am on Wednesday.

The road was briefly closed by police from the Preston Roundabout after the incident near the Milton of Balgonie junction.

Officers were also said to be directing traffic at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A911 between Glenrothes and Leven around 6.15am on Wednesday.

“One of the drivers, a 44-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”