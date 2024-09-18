Fife Man, 44, arrested after two-car crash on Fife road The A911 between Glenrothes and Leven was blocked on Wednesday. By Andrew Robson September 18 2024, 10:52am September 18 2024, 10:52am Share Man, 44, arrested after two-car crash on Fife road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5084829/man-arrested-crash-a911-glenrothes-leven/ Copy Link 0 comment The collision on the A911. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a two-car crash in Fife. Officers were called to the collision on the A911 between Glenrothes and Leven shortly after 6am on Wednesday. The road was briefly closed by police from the Preston Roundabout after the incident near the Milton of Balgonie junction. Officers were also said to be directing traffic at the scene. The road was briely closed from the Preston Roundabout. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A911 between Glenrothes and Leven around 6.15am on Wednesday. “One of the drivers, a 44-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”
