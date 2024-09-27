Halbeath parking row: Where else can you park in south Fife free of charge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Halbeath parking row: Where else can you park in south Fife free of charge?

The Courier looks at free parking options in the area - including those with links to Edinburgh Airport.

By Neil Henderson
Ferrytoll Park and Ride.
Several sites in south Fife offer free parking. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Drivers have been at loggerheads with Fife Council officials after cars parked at Halbeath Park and Ride were hit with tickets.

Motorists parking outside designated bays have been handed £60 fines.

It has led to accusations the council is profiteering from drivers at the site, which is popular with both daily commuters heading for Edinburgh, and those using Edinburgh Airport.

With Halbeath said to be “particularly busy” in recent weeks, The Courier takes a look at some of the main free parking options in south Fife, including those with direct travel links to the airport.

Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline

Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Where: Just off Junction 3 of the M90 with access from the A92 at Crossgates Roundabout.

Spaces: 1,124 (48 disabled spaces, 20 EV charging spaces).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: 24-hour bus link to Edinburgh Airport plus bus links to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Ferrytoll Park and Ride, Inverkeithing

Ferrytoll Park and Ride.
Ferrytoll Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Where: Just off the M90 at junction 1B before the Queensferry Crossing, to the south of Inverkeithing.

Spaces: 1,042 (29 disabled spaces and 4 EV charging bays).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions, although those wanting to park for more than two weeks are asked to use the multi-storey facility.

Travel links: 24-hour bus link to Edinburgh Airport plus bus links to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Inverkeithing railway station

Chapel Place car park at Inverkeithing train station.
Chapel Place car park. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Where: Chapel Place, next to the railway station.

Spaces: 57 including disabled.

Cost: Pay and display (£2.50) between 5am and 9.30am, Monday to Friday, but free outwith these times.

Length of stay: Maximum 24 hours.

Travel links: 24-hour Edinburgh Airport bus service plus trains to destinations across Fife, Edinburgh Gateway (for the airport), Edinburgh city centre, Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and London.

Bellknowes, Inverkeithing

Where: Close to M90 junction 1, off A921 Admiralty Road, and a short walk from Inverkeithing railway station.

Spaces: 200 vehicles.

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains and buses as above from Inverkeithing railway station.

King Street, Inverkeithing

Chapel Place Car Park: Pay and display car park (between hours of 5.30am-9.30am Monday to Firday £2.30 charge, thereafter free). Maximum stay 24hrs.Train/bus links to Edinburgh, Glasgow and 24hr Edinburgh Airport bus service.
King Street car park near to Inverkeithing train station. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Where: Inverkeithing town centre, a short walk from the railway station.

Spaces: 176.

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains and buses as above from Inverkeithing railway station.

Woodmill Street/Dunfermline City railway station

Where: Next to Dunfermline City station.

Spaces: 153 (2 disabled).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains for Fife Circle, Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh city centre. Short walk to Dunfermline bus station.

Rosyth railway station

Where: Queensferry Road, Rosyth.

Spaces: 134 including disabled and EV charging.

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains for Fife Circle, Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh city centre.

Dalgety Bay railway station

Dalgety Bay train station car park.
Dalgety Bay railway station car park. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Where: Main Street, Dalgety Bay.

Spaces: 201 vehicles (including 3 disabled spaces and 2 EV charging bays).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains to Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh city centre, various Fife stops, Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Kirkcaldy railway station

Where: Station Road, Kirkcaldy.

Spaces: 130 vehicles (including disabled).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh city centre, various Fife stops, Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and London.

When do drivers receive tickets at Fife Council car parks?

Drivers may receive parking tickets at Fife Council-run facilities for inappropriate parking or parking outwith designated bays.

Fines may also be issued for failing to pay or going over the allocated times at locations where charges apply.

Anyone issued with a ticket must pay £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

More from Fife

Caroline Mitchell at her parent's grave in Scoonie Cemetery, which also bears Pearl's name.
Tears as Fife woman finally finds baby sister's grave after 60-year search
East March Street, Kirkcaldy
Man, 38, arrested after 'sexual assault' on Kirkcaldy street
The boarded up Glenrothes property owned by paedophile Kenneth Bond.
Anger as house next to Glenrothes primary school still owned by paedophile
How the Dunfermline affordable housing will look
40 affordable flats approved for Dunfermline despite lack of parking and gardens
Darren Whyte
Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife
Irvine Fairgrieve
Knuckleduster thug threatened to cut pet dog in Glenrothes
Several sites in south Fife offer free parking. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Council accused of 'profiteering' over mass ticketing of cars at Fife park and ride
8
Emma Gabellone outside her new salon, Hush by Emma
Fife's former bank branches – what happened after closure?
Several sites in south Fife offer free parking. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Plans for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant approved despite noise and health concerns
Leslie sheep attack
Fife farmer's fury as lamb left with horrific injuries after dog attack has to…
3

Conversation