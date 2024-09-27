Halbeath parking row: Where else can you park in south Fife free of charge?

Drivers have been at loggerheads with Fife Council officials after cars parked at Halbeath Park and Ride were hit with tickets.

Motorists parking outside designated bays have been handed £60 fines.

It has led to accusations the council is profiteering from drivers at the site, which is popular with both daily commuters heading for Edinburgh, and those using Edinburgh Airport.

With Halbeath said to be “particularly busy” in recent weeks, The Courier takes a look at some of the main free parking options in south Fife, including those with direct travel links to the airport.

Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline

Where: Just off Junction 3 of the M90 with access from the A92 at Crossgates Roundabout.

Spaces: 1,124 (48 disabled spaces, 20 EV charging spaces).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: 24-hour bus link to Edinburgh Airport plus bus links to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Ferrytoll Park and Ride, Inverkeithing

Where: Just off the M90 at junction 1B before the Queensferry Crossing, to the south of Inverkeithing.

Spaces: 1,042 (29 disabled spaces and 4 EV charging bays).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions, although those wanting to park for more than two weeks are asked to use the multi-storey facility.

Travel links: 24-hour bus link to Edinburgh Airport plus bus links to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Inverkeithing railway station

Where: Chapel Place, next to the railway station.

Spaces: 57 including disabled.

Cost: Pay and display (£2.50) between 5am and 9.30am, Monday to Friday, but free outwith these times.

Length of stay: Maximum 24 hours.

Travel links: 24-hour Edinburgh Airport bus service plus trains to destinations across Fife, Edinburgh Gateway (for the airport), Edinburgh city centre, Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and London.

Bellknowes, Inverkeithing

Where: Close to M90 junction 1, off A921 Admiralty Road, and a short walk from Inverkeithing railway station.

Spaces: 200 vehicles.

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains and buses as above from Inverkeithing railway station.

King Street, Inverkeithing

Where: Inverkeithing town centre, a short walk from the railway station.

Spaces: 176.

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains and buses as above from Inverkeithing railway station.

Woodmill Street/Dunfermline City railway station

Where: Next to Dunfermline City station.

Spaces: 153 (2 disabled).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains for Fife Circle, Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh city centre. Short walk to Dunfermline bus station.

Rosyth railway station

Where: Queensferry Road, Rosyth.

Spaces: 134 including disabled and EV charging.

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains for Fife Circle, Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh city centre.

Dalgety Bay railway station

Where: Main Street, Dalgety Bay.

Spaces: 201 vehicles (including 3 disabled spaces and 2 EV charging bays).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Trains to Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh city centre, various Fife stops, Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Kirkcaldy railway station

Where: Station Road, Kirkcaldy.

Spaces: 130 vehicles (including disabled).

Cost: Free.

Length of stay: No restrictions.

Travel links: Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh city centre, various Fife stops, Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and London.

When do drivers receive tickets at Fife Council car parks?

Drivers may receive parking tickets at Fife Council-run facilities for inappropriate parking or parking outwith designated bays.

Fines may also be issued for failing to pay or going over the allocated times at locations where charges apply.

Anyone issued with a ticket must pay £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.