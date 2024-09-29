Kirkcaldy head teacher vows ‘strong’ action after spate of malicious fire alarms

The head teacher of a Kirkcaldy high school has vowed to take “strong” action after a spate of malicious fire alarms.

Ali Mitchell has written to parents at Balwearie High School after pupils were forced to evacuate on several occasions in recent weeks.

This includes the alarm being set off three times in a single morning.

Ms Mitchell wrote: “These evacuations are, unfortunately, the result of a very small number of young people maliciously setting off our alarm system.

“I understand that you may be concerned about this, as I am, and I wish to reassure

you that when we identify the perpetrators, there is always a strong response from

the school.”

Ms Mitchell says she is working with police to identify the pupils responsible and is urging parents to speak to their children.

She added: “We have CCTV coverage across the school that we can access to confirm the identity of any perpetrators and very often other young people and staff in the school are quickly able to identify those responsible and report this information accordingly.

“We recognise that the vast majority of our young people are extremely responsible

and fully uphold our school values at all times and are grateful for parental support in

reiterating these messages at home.”

Earlier this year, the school warned pupils were putting themselves in “serious danger” by walking on a frozen pond.

Ms Mitchell took on the role of head teacher last year.