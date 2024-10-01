Crash closes A92 in both directions near Ladybank

A crash closed the A92 near Ladybank on Tuesday morning.

The busy trunk road is currently closed in both directions after a “collision”, according to a post by Traffic Scotland at 10.25am.

Traffic is also said to be building up in the area.

It’s understood emergency services are at the scene.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

