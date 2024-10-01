£400,000 starting price for Montrose Peacocks premises at auction

The Montrose town centre premises of fashion retailer Peacocks is being offered for sale.

It is up for grabs with a starting price of £402,000 in an online property auction next month.

The ground floor building at 73-75 High Street is described as a “fantastic long-term investment opportunity”.

It is currently let to Anglo Global Properties One Ltd, trading as Peacocks, at £50,000 per annum.

Peacocks has occupied the prime site since 2018.

The shop covers more than 8,500 sq. ft. and is being offered as a tenanted freehold property.

The fashion giant fell into administration in November 2020 as a victim of the pandemic’s impact on the nation’s high streets.

But in April 2021 around 200 out of its 420 stores were rescued by an international investment consortium. The move saved around 2,000 jobs.

Peacocks in Forfar was one of the outlets which did not survive.

The Montrose property is one of the lots in the Future Property Auctions online sale on October 17.

Also on offer is a two-bedroom flat near Arbroath Abbey.

It is an attic property at 269 High Street.

An opening bid of £48,000 is being sought.

And on Thursday the same firm is offering a 16-bed Arbroath house for sale at a starting price of £142,000.

The Millgate Loan property enjoys sea views but is in need of modernisation.