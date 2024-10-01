£400,000 starting price for Montrose Peacocks premises at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£400,000 starting price for Montrose Peacocks premises at auction

The Montrose High Street branch of Peacocks was one of the outlets saved after the fashion retailer went into administration in 2020.

By Graham Brown
Peacocks premises on Montrose High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions
Peacocks premises on Montrose High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions

The Montrose town centre premises of fashion retailer Peacocks is being offered for sale.

It is up for grabs with a starting price of £402,000 in an online property auction next month.

The ground floor building at 73-75 High Street is described as a “fantastic long-term investment opportunity”.

It is currently let to Anglo Global Properties One Ltd, trading as Peacocks, at £50,000 per annum.

Peacocks has occupied the prime site since 2018.

The shop covers more than 8,500 sq. ft. and is being offered as a tenanted freehold property.

The fashion giant fell into administration in November 2020 as a victim of the pandemic’s impact on the nation’s high streets.

But in April 2021 around 200 out of its 420 stores were rescued by an international investment consortium. The move saved around 2,000 jobs.

Peacocks in Forfar was one of the outlets which did not survive.

The Montrose property is one of the lots in the Future Property Auctions online sale on October 17.

Also on offer is a two-bedroom flat near Arbroath Abbey.

Arbroath high street flat auction
An attic flat near Arbroath Abbey is up for grabs in the online sale. Image: Future Property Auctions

It is an attic property at 269 High Street.

An opening bid of £48,000 is being sought.

And on Thursday the same firm is offering a 16-bed Arbroath house for sale at a starting price of £142,000.

The Millgate Loan property enjoys sea views but is in need of modernisation.

More from Angus & The Mearns

CR0044970, Claire Warrender, Carnoustie. Dunhill Links . Picture shows; Catherine Zeta Jones tees off at the 4th hole during the 1st round of the Dunhill Links over Carnoustie Links Thursday 5th October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at…
Changes are planned to turn Grey Harlings in Montrose into a self check-in hotel. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose hotel changes and Arbroath tattoo studio bid
Dariusz Niklewicz
Forfar sex pest flashed at skateboarding teens
Robbie Mill
Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens
Lee Hutchison
Last chance for Angus kickboxer over life-endangering party attack
A train arriving in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
List of key price changes as Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail fares rise by…
11
CR0048084, Andrew Robson, Dundee. Residents of Balunie Drive have complained speeding cars are smashing their wing mirrors since the introduction of the pavement parking ban. Can we get pictures of John Davie (House 34) and David Cook (House 40) by the road and general shots of the road. Picture Shows; detail of one of the cars which has had damage to the front wing, Balunie Drive, Dundee, 01st May 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed
3
Rowan Connor
Hapless thief raided Arbroath chip shop and pub for £3 in coppers
Douglas Cooper loved getting his rugby ball signed by Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as Fagerson brothers star in Forfar charity rugby event
A90 sign
105mph banned drink-driver's Angus police chase ended in potato field scramble

Conversation