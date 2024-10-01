Dundee Crematorium reveals reopening plans after £400k revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Crematorium reveals reopening plans after £400k revamp

Funeral services have been taking place at a hotel in recent months.

By James Simpson
Dundee Crematorium
Dundee Crematorium. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bosses at Dundee Crematorium have revealed their reopening plans after a £400,000 revamp.

The venue on Macalpine Road has been shut since early July for a series of improvements.

Since the closure, services have taken place at the nearby Landmark Hotel.

Work is being carried out on the roof, a new hydraulic lift is being installed to accommodate wider coffins and the driveways are being resurfaced to create extra parking.

Services are now expected to resume in early November.

An exact date is still to be confirmed.

Funerals expected to resume in November after reopening of Dundee Crematorium

A spokesman for Dignity said: “We estimate that funerals will resume taking place in early November.

“The repairs to the roof are progressing according to schedule, but as with the plans to resurface the driveway, work is dependent on the weather.

“Therefore, we can’t provide an exact date at this stage.”

Earlier this year, two new cremators were also installed as part of ongoing improvements at the site.

More from Dundee

Police outside Ryze Dundee
Two men charged after 'attack' near Dundee Ryze centre
Hidden Dundee to open on Ward Road
New Dundee nightclub aims to promote 'grassroots' music
2
Dundee DJ Steven Bence organises mental health rave
Dundee DJ who lost friends to suicide hosting mental health rave
2
George Kane
Man jailed for 'ruthless' hour-long attack on Fife sex offender
Police carried out raids in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Four people charged after Dundee drug raids
A Christmas event at City Square, Dundee, in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dates, times and venue revealed for Dundee Christmas village
Robbie Mill
Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens
The two empty units on Constitution Street could be transformed. Image: Google Street View
Another pizza takeaway planned for Dundee
3
Benvie Care Home in Dundee.
Under-fire Dundee care home staves off closure threat after latest inspection
Police outside Ryze in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Man, 27, taken to hospital after 'attack' near Dundee trampoline centre

Conversation