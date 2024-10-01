Dundee Crematorium reveals reopening plans after £400k revamp

Bosses at Dundee Crematorium have revealed their reopening plans after a £400,000 revamp.

The venue on Macalpine Road has been shut since early July for a series of improvements.

Since the closure, services have taken place at the nearby Landmark Hotel.

Work is being carried out on the roof, a new hydraulic lift is being installed to accommodate wider coffins and the driveways are being resurfaced to create extra parking.

Services are now expected to resume in early November.

An exact date is still to be confirmed.

A spokesman for Dignity said: “We estimate that funerals will resume taking place in early November.

“The repairs to the roof are progressing according to schedule, but as with the plans to resurface the driveway, work is dependent on the weather.

“Therefore, we can’t provide an exact date at this stage.”

Earlier this year, two new cremators were also installed as part of ongoing improvements at the site.