16 bedroom Arbroath doer-upper house up for grabs at £145,000

A 16-bedroom Arbroath house is going under the hammer with a knockdown starting price of less than £150,000.

The Millgate Loan property has been described as a perfect Airbnb-type prospect in the seaside town.

But photographs of the sprawling building show it will need more than a little attention to make it a visitor magnet.

The three-storey house at 64 Millgate Loan is one of the lots in Future Property Auctions online sale on Thursday.

It has:

16 bedrooms

2 kitchens

2 living rooms

6 bathrooms

There is a front and back garden, but only parking for two or three cars.

Images show large rooms with corniced ceilings, but a substantial amount of renovation needed.

The auction listing describes it as a “super investment property”.

It says: “Potential for multiple uses. Perfect Airbnb property located close to town centre, train station, beach and harbour.”

Meanwhile, the same auction has a Carnoustie flat near the town’s famous Championship links on offer with a starting price of £124k.

The two-bed cottage flat is in Bruce Court on Links Parade, a stone’s throw from the beach and golf courses.

It was originally a lodge in the grounds of the town’s former Bruce Hotel.