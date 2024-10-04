Anstruther road closed as police in riot gear called to home

Police in riot gear have descended on a street in Anstruther in an ongoing incident.

Officers have sealed off March Crescent at the junction with Fowler Street.

Images posted on social media show police in riot gear with shields outside a property.

Locals have reported a large emergency presence in the area.

The nature of the incident is not known.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.