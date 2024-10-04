Is Mango coming to Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre?

Spanish fashion chain Mango could be set to open a new store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

A Barcelona-based company, believed to be the fashion retailer, has lodged a building warrant application seeking permission to fit out a unit in the Overgate.

If approved, work totalling £500,000 will be carried out to fit out the former Frankie and Benny’s unit on the lower level.

The American-Italian restaurant closed its doors in March and the unit has lain empty since.

At the time, Malcolm Angus, centre manager at the Overgate, said: “A deal has been agreed deal for a new retailer to open in this space, with further details announced when the relevant legals have been completed.”

The unit is currently boarded up with a sign saying “new store coming soon”.

Is Mango coming to Dundee?

Spanish fast-fashion company Mango was founded in 1984 and has over 60 stores across the UK.

Potential plans for a Dundee store come as the company recently opened new shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

More than 20 store openings were lined up for 2024 when the chain revealed plans to strengthen its presence in the UK.

Mango’s Dundee proposals are the latest in several new stores planned for the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon are all coming to the centre soon.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Frasers department store is set to open “late spring 2025”.

The Courier has contacted Mango and the Overgate for comment.