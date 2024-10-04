Is Mango coming to Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Mango coming to Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre?

The Spanish clothing retailer has submitted an application to fit out the former Frankie and Benny's unit.

By Andrew Robson
Fashion retailer Mango could be coming to Dundee
Mango. Image: Shutterstock

Spanish fashion chain Mango could be set to open a new store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

A Barcelona-based company, believed to be the fashion retailer, has lodged a building warrant application seeking permission to fit out a unit in the Overgate.

If approved, work totalling £500,000 will be carried out to fit out the former Frankie and Benny’s unit on the lower level.

The former Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Dundee Overgate
The former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant. Image: DC Thomson

The American-Italian restaurant closed its doors in March and the unit has lain empty since.

At the time, Malcolm Angus, centre manager at the Overgate, said: “A deal has been agreed deal for a new retailer to open in this space, with further details announced when the relevant legals have been completed.”

The unit is currently boarded up with a sign saying “new store coming soon”.

Is Mango coming to Dundee?

Spanish fast-fashion company Mango was founded in 1984 and has over 60 stores across the UK.

Potential plans for a Dundee store come as the company recently opened new shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

More than 20 store openings were lined up for 2024 when the chain revealed plans to strengthen its presence in the UK.

The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
The Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Mango’s Dundee proposals are the latest in several new stores planned for the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon are all coming to the centre soon.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Frasers department store is set to open “late spring 2025”.

The Courier has contacted Mango and the Overgate for comment.

