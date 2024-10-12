Investigation launched after deliberate fire at Methil flat

Police are investigating a deliberate fire at a flat in Methil.

Emergency services were called to a property on the town’s High Street at around 11.50pm on Friday.

Firefighters remained at the scene for nearly an hour.

Police confirmed nobody was injured in the blaze and that it is being treated as “wilful”.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a fire in the High Street area of Methil around 12am on Saturday, October 12.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 23.52pm to a fire within a property on High Street in Methil.

“We mobilised three fire engines.

“We extinguished the fire and made the area safe and the last appliance left at 12.43am.”