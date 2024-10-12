Man, 40, charged after one-vehicle crash on M90 near Milnathort

A 40-year-old man has been charged after a crash on the M90 in Kinross-shire.

Police were called to the crash involving a van, near Milnathort, at around 2am on Saturday.

The man is due to appear in court at a later date.

There have been no reported injuries following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the M90 southbound near junction 8 at around 2am on Saturday.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of road traffic offences and will appear in court at a later date.”