Several vehicles damaged after being struck by car on Perth street

Several cars were left damaged after being struck by a car on a street in Perth.

Police have launched an investigation after multiple vehicles were hit on Carnegie Place.

One witness said some cars looked to be damaged beyond repair.

He said: “It seems a lot of the cars have been taken away but there are still four or five here.

“It looks like some cars are written off.

“There’s a badly damaged one left on Kestrel Way and there’s also a barrier on the street that has been bent.”

Police probe after car struck multiple vehicles on Perth street

Police say they were made aware of the incident on Saturday and that enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a car having struck a number of stationary vehicles on Carnegie Place, Perth and the surrounding areas on Saturday, October 12.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0723 of October 12.”