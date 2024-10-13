Three teens charged after £5,000 worth of damage at Rosyth construction site

Three teenagers have been charged after £5,000 worth of damage was caused to machinery and office portacabins at a construction site in Rosyth.

Police launched an investigation after the site at Milne Road was targeted on September 14 and 15.

Police shared images of some of the damage at the time, saying repairs costs could exceed £5,000.

A 14-year-old boy and two girls aged 13 and 14 have now been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “South West Fife officers have now charged two females (aged 13 and 14) and one 14 year old male.

“Enquiries continue into this incident and a fourth youth is expected to be charged in the near future.

“A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor.”