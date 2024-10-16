Car smashes into tree off busy Dunfermline roundabout

A car has smashed into a tree after coming off a busy Dunfermline roundabout.

The crash happened at around 9.30am on the Pitreavie Roundabout on Wednesday.

Police and firefighters raced to the scene but there were no injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 9.31am to a one-vehicle crash at Pitreavie Roundabout.

“One fire engine was sent to the scene to help make the vehicle safe.

“There were no reported casualties and the incident was passed on to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.