Concerns grow for 18-year-old missing from Kirkcaldy

Concerns are growing for an 18-year-old man missing from the Kirkcaldy area.

Jacob Galloway was last seen leaving premises in High Street, Kirkcaldy, around 1am on Sunday.

It’s thought he may have headed towards the Ravenscraig Park area.

He is described as being around 6ft 2in in height, of medium build with curly dark brown hair. When last seen he was dressed in all black with red trainers.

Concerns growing for Jacob

Sergeant Gayle Stewart of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for Jacob as time passes and our enquiries to trace him are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask Jacob to get in touch with us, or his friends or family, to let us know he is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1415 of 20 October, 2024.