Dog killed, two others and a woman injured in dog attack in Kinross

A dog has been killed in an attack by other dogs in the centre of Kinross.

Two other dogs were injured and required treatment from a vet following the attack on Sunday afternoon.

A woman also received minor injuries in the incident.

Police say there is no risk to the wider public.

One dog died two others needed treatment

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Sunday we were called to a report of three dogs having been attacked by other dogs on High Street and Burns Begg Street, Kinross.

“One dog died and two others were injured and taken to the vet for treatment.

“A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. There is no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1865 of 20 October, 2024.