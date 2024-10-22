Man, 29, charged after ‘incident involving axe’ in Dunfermline

A 29-year-old man has been charged after an incident in Dunfermline allegedly involving an axe.

Emergency services attended the scene on Tweed Street at around 5.30pm on Monday.

There were no injuries caused by the “disturbance” according to police.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Monday, we attended a report of a disturbance at Tweed Street, Dunfermline.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it also attended the scene.