Ian Cathro ‘on last life’ as Estoril fans demand sacking of ex-Dundee United coach in wake of humiliating cup exit

Cathro, 38, has guided his new club to one win this term.

By Alan Temple
Ian Cathro, Estoril head coach
Ian Cathro, Estoril head coach. Image: Shutterstock.

Ian Cathro has one game to save his job after suffering a humiliating Portuguese Cup exit, according to reports.

Estoril played out a 0-0 draw with FOURTH TIER Lusitano on Sunday before losing 4-3 on penalties.

The humbling reverse prompted a section of supporters to call for Cathro’s sacking, waving white handkerchiefs towards the Scottish coach.

Cathro, head of Dundee United’s academy for four years, has guided Estoril to just one win since taking the reins on July 1.

They occupy 15th spot in the top-flight, one point above the relegation places.

And major Portuguese publication A Bola has stated that Cathro is “on his last life” when Estoril travel to face Arouca on Saturday.

Ian Cathro has endured a testing start to life at Estoril
Cathro has endured a testing start to life at Estoril. Image: Shutterstock.

They write: “Cathro will remain in charge, at least until the fixture at Arouca – a final opportunity to get back on track.

“Any result other than victory against Arouca will likely lead to the removal of the Scotsman, especially since a draw or defeat could result in Estoril falling to the relegation places.”

Head coach woes

This is Cathro’s second crack at being a head coach, having lasted seven months in the Hearts hot-seat from December 2016. He left the club after seven wins in 30 games.

However, he has enjoyed a superb coaching career, working for Rio Ave, Valencia, Newcastle, Wolves, Tottenham and Al-Ittihad after departing Tannadice.

