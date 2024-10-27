Emergency response after car flips onto roof in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Emergency response after car flips onto roof in St Andrews

Firefighters called to the scene on Abbey Walk.

By Neil Henderson
The car overturned on Abbey Walk in St Andrews.
The car overturned on Abbey Walk in St Andrews. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

An emergency response was prompted after a car flipped onto its roof on a busy street in St Andrews.

The crash occurred on the A917 Abbey Walk in the town shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Several members of the public raised the alarm after the car overturned close to Aytoun House.

One fire appliance was despatched from nearby St Andrews station to assist police at the scene.

Firefighters at the scene on Abbey Walk in St Andrews.
Firefighters at the scene on Abbey Walk in St Andrews. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the first alert at 7.20pm to a car that had overturned on Abbey Walk in St Andrews.

“One appliance from St Andrews station was despatched and officers made the area safe.

“There were no reported injuries from the incident.

“The crew was stood down and returned to station a short time later.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

 

 

More from Fife

Plan for Cupar Solar farm
Plans unveiled for Cupar solar farm the size of 88 football pitches
3
Crashed BMW
Fife BMW driver crashed and rolled 'six times' on M90 in Storm Babet
The Honda was destroyed by fire in Glenrothes.
Car destroyed by 'fireball' blaze in Glenrothes
Dysart Sailing Club secretary Stewart Mitchell, left, with commodore Martin Johncock at Dysart Harbour
Plea to help save historic Fife Outlander harbour from closure as storms take toll
3
A care worker with an elderly woman in a wheelchair.
Fife families to hear within weeks if they are affected by cuts to care…
Henry White
Fife murderer faces life behind bars for battering older man to death in Oakley
Jack McGuigan.
Dad-of-one, 29, dies in hospital after incident at Fife quarry
Natasha Gibson, reported missing from Kirkcaldy, has been found.
Missing Kirkcaldy teenager, Natasha Gibson, 15, found safe and well
Shepherds Park in Methil.
Four people charged after drugs raid in Methil
Seven shops at Woodside Shopping Precinct are included in the sale.
Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct back up for sale at knockdown price

Conversation