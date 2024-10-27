Emergency response after car flips onto roof in St Andrews

An emergency response was prompted after a car flipped onto its roof on a busy street in St Andrews.

The crash occurred on the A917 Abbey Walk in the town shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Several members of the public raised the alarm after the car overturned close to Aytoun House.

One fire appliance was despatched from nearby St Andrews station to assist police at the scene.

It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the first alert at 7.20pm to a car that had overturned on Abbey Walk in St Andrews.

“One appliance from St Andrews station was despatched and officers made the area safe.

“There were no reported injuries from the incident.

“The crew was stood down and returned to station a short time later.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.