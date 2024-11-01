Perthshire and Fife postmasters say fight is not over despite £1.8bn Horizon compensation announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Perthshire and Fife postmasters say fight is not over despite £1.8bn Horizon compensation announcement

Myra Philp and Chris Dawson say victims are still fighting for justice, despite the chancellor's budget statement,

By Claire Warrender
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife victim of the Post Office scandal says lawyers are poring over her mother’s medical records as she continues her fight for compensation.

Myra Philp and mum Mary were wrongly accused of stealing £70,000 from Auchtermuchty Post Office in 2002.

And Myra turned down a compensation offer of just £40,000 a year ago.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a £1.8 billion compensation package during Wednesday’s budget.

But the 63-year-old Fifer is still no closer to actually receiving any cash.

And a former Perthshire postmaster has also called for clarity on the funding, amid concerns it might also have to cover legal costs.

Fife Post Office scandal victim Mary Philp
Myra’s mum Mary died in 2018 without clearing her name. Image: Supplied.

“The fight is having to go on and it’s beyond stressful,” said Myra.

“The lawyers I’ve got have forensic psychologists looking back at my mother’s state of mind.

“I have to get her entire medical records for the whole of her life.

“And because I was a registered partner in the business, all my HMRC records are being looked at by forensic accountants.

“It’s all very well announcing compensation but actually giving us what we’re owed seems to be a different thing.”

‘We have every right to get that money back’

Myra and Mary lost their business and their home and endured years of suspicion as a result of errors in the Post Office’s Horizon computer system.

And Mary died in 2018 without ever clearing her name.

Myra, who lives in Methil, has spent years jumping through hoops in her fight for redress.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of Wednesday’s budget announcement. Image: Lucy North/PA.

She gave evidence at the Post Office Horizon Inquiry and previously called for bosses to be jailed.

“My lawyers put together a statement three months ago and I haven’t been able to look at it,” she said.

“It’s like a mental block and every time there’s another announcement it hits you again.

“We’re continuing to go through all of this just for what we’re owed.

“The Post Office stole that money from us. We’ve got every right to get it back.”

Myra added: “Everybody involved just needs closure but the chancellor’s statement is as clear as mud.”

Will postmasters be ‘shafted’ again?

Former Pitlochry postmaster Chris Dawson is also calling for assurances that the Chancellor’s £1.8 billion package will not have to cover the cost of settling claims.

He went bankrupt and lost his business, his home, his marriage and his good name after he was wrongly suspected of stealing £17,500 from his post office in May 2010.

Former Perthshire subpostmaster Chris Dawson.
Chris Dawson gave evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry. Image: YouTube

Chris has settled his claim for compensation. But he says he won’t rest until he sees justice for the thousands of other postmasters who suffered similar – and worse – ordeals.

“The £1.8 billion is welcome, as long as it doesn’t need to cover legal fees,” he said.

“If it does, it will mean postmasters are being shafted again.”

He also criticised the Post Office for making offers of £75,000 to postmasters to settle out of court.

“That’s a drop in the ocean compared to what they are entitled to in compensation,” he said.

“But a lot of these people are in their 70s and 80s now, and they’re being told ‘ this can all be over now if you just accept’.”

Chris, Myra and Mary are among around 3,000 sub-postmasters who were pursued by the Post Office for alleged theft and fraud.

More than 900 were prosecuted.

In 2019, a high court case ruled the Horizon IT system had been at fault.

More from Fife

Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kenneth Jones: Timeline in Fife teenager's disappearance as police launch new probe
David Mcilroy's German shorthaired pointer Hugo was attacked by an out-of-control pack in Kinross on October 20. Image: Kenny Smith.
Bring back dog licences, say Kinross and Fife owners whose pets were viciously attacked
3
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Call to revoke free bus passes from youths 'terrorising' Leven
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Evacuated Glenrothes resident has 'no idea' when they will return after flat goes up…
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 66, dies after being found injured at Dunfermline landfill site
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
VIDEO: St Andrews mum with mystery illness hosts Halloween 'spooky walk' to pay for…
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up
Uncertainty surrounds £5m of cultural projects planned for Dunfermline under levelling-up
Outrage as £5m pledged for Dunfermline amphitheatre and other cultural spaces hangs in the…
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Uncertainty over levelling up cash for Perth and Dunfermline after Budget
Building fire Leven
Boy, 12, charged in connection with fire in Leven

Conversation