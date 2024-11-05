Lantern parade to light up Dunfermline city centre

The streets of Dunfermline are to be lit up for a second year by a seasonal lantern parade.

Around 140 people took part in last year’s procession, organised by the Abbey Church of Dunfermline.

And it is hoped a similar number will participate in the walk from the Glen to the Abbey on Friday, November 15.

Walkers are invited to make their own lanterns using sustainable or recyclable materials, such as willow and tissue.

However, no glass or lit candles are allowed.

There will be a prize for the best one – last year’s included a peacock, Chinese lanterns and an octopus.

And ideas for designs will be provided after booking.

Route and competition details

The event is open to anyone and the route is wheelchair-friendly.

It starts from Dunfermline Glen at 6pm, with the exact start point yet to be revealed.

However, walkers will parade their lanterns past the judges before heading off into Pittencrieff Park and on to Dunfermline Abbey.

They will circle the building before entering through the 12th century nave and into the church.

The lantern competition will include four categories – age seven and under, eight to 11 years, 12 to 16 years and family or groups.

Dunfermline Abbey minister Dr MaryAnn Rennie said last year’s procession was one of autumn’s highlights.

“In the dark nights, the light of the lanterns and the sound of people chatting as they travelled towards the Abbey created a sense of hope and expectation,” she said.

How to book a place on Dunfermline lantern parade

Booking for the event is available at trybooking.com.

The page offers more details about where to meet, route and ideas for lantern making.

Full details of all events and services are available on the church website.