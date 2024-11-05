Lantern parade to light up Dunfermline city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lantern parade to light up Dunfermline city centre

140 people took place in last year's event, organised by Dunfermline Abbey Church.

By Claire Warrender
Dunfermline lantern parade
140 people took part in last year's Dunfermline lantern parade. Image: Supplied by MaryAnn Rennie

The streets of Dunfermline are to be lit up for a second year by a seasonal lantern parade.

Around 140 people took part in last year’s procession, organised by the Abbey Church of Dunfermline.

And it is hoped a similar number will participate in the walk from the Glen to the Abbey on Friday, November 15.

Walkers are invited to make their own lanterns using sustainable or recyclable materials, such as willow and tissue.

However, no glass or lit candles are allowed.

There will be a prize for the best one – last year’s included a peacock, Chinese lanterns and an octopus.

And ideas for designs will be provided after booking.

Route and competition details

The event is open to anyone and the route is wheelchair-friendly.

It starts from Dunfermline Glen at 6pm, with the exact start point yet to be revealed.

However, walkers will parade their lanterns past the judges before heading off into Pittencrieff Park and on to Dunfermline Abbey.

Participants in the 2023 lantern parade in Dunfermline.

They will circle the building before entering through the 12th century nave and into the church.

The lantern competition will include four categories – age seven and under, eight to 11 years, 12 to 16 years and family or groups.

Dunfermline Abbey minister Dr MaryAnn Rennie said last year’s procession was one of autumn’s highlights.

“In the dark nights, the light of the lanterns and the sound of people chatting as they travelled towards the Abbey created a sense of hope and expectation,” she said.

How to book a place on Dunfermline lantern parade

Booking for the event is available at trybooking.com.

The page offers more details about where to meet, route and ideas for lantern making.

Full details of all events and services are available on the church website.

