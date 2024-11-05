Man to stand trial accused of stealing child in Dundee

A man accused of stealing a toddler and trying to steal another child in Dundee has been ordered to stand trial.

Emmanuel Chukwunedu made a second court appearance over allegations of targeting the children in separate incidents in Dundee.

He was previously remanded in custody after making no plea on petition at the city’s sheriff court.

Chukwunedu faces two charges, the first being an allegation that he attempted to steal a child on Commercial Street on August 24.

Prosecutors allege that he stole a child on October 26 while in Fairmuir Park.

The charges fall under the historic charge of plagium – the theft of a child below the age of puberty.

It is alleged that neither of the children were known to Provost Road resident Chukwunedu.

The 29-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Perth for the second hearing in private.

Solicitors acting for Chukwunedu continued to offer no plea on his behalf.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered Chukwunedu to stand trial and continued his remand in custody ahead of further court dates being fixed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.