Man to stand trial accused of stealing child in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man to stand trial accused of stealing child in Dundee

Emmanuel Chukwunedu made a second appearance in private in court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police officers descended on Fairmuir Park on Saturday.
One of the offences is alleged to have been committed at Fairmuir Park. Image: DC Thomson

A man accused of stealing a toddler and trying to steal another child in Dundee has been ordered to stand trial.

Emmanuel Chukwunedu made a second court appearance over allegations of targeting the children in separate incidents in Dundee.

He was previously remanded in custody after making no plea on petition at the city’s sheriff court.

Chukwunedu faces two charges, the first being an allegation that he attempted to steal a child on Commercial Street on August 24.

Prosecutors allege that he stole a child on October 26 while in Fairmuir Park.

The charges fall under the historic charge of plagium – the theft of a child below the age of puberty.

It is alleged that neither of the children were known to Provost Road resident Chukwunedu.

The 29-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Perth for the second hearing in private.

Solicitors acting for Chukwunedu continued to offer no plea on his behalf.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered Chukwunedu to stand trial and continued his remand in custody ahead of further court dates being fixed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Padlock-filled sock and Christmas Eve Buckfast bottle attack
Kevin Flood, Princes Street assault
Tragic baby's father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack
Craig Brett.
Dundee child rapist jailed for nearly 12 years
Gurcharan Singh
Perth landlord who threatened to burn down tenants' home sentenced
Michael Mulrein
Fife cocaine dealer was driven by 'debts and fear'
Robbie Milne
Dundee police officer guilty of abusive behaviour but cleared of sexual assault charge
Dana Hendry
Drink driver banned for 'dangerous' U-turn into oncoming traffic on A9 in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Bail barfer and bouncy badness
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker made vile cancer slur about victim's sick dad