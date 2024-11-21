Bid to build 11 short-term let apartments in Dunfermline city centre lodged with Fife Council

A bid to build short-term let apartments on derelict land in Dunfermline city centre has been lodged with Fife Council.

Glasgow-based Lucid Architecture has submitted a planning application for the site of a former gym that burned down several years ago.

The developer hopes to create 11 studio flats with serviced accommodation in Queen Anne Street.

And outdoor space is also included in plans for the plot between Bruce Street and the bus station.

The architects say the building has been “an unsightly and rather unsafe feature” since the blaze some years ago.

And they add: “It urgently needs developed.”

Various housing developments have been approved for the site in the past.

However, none have come to fruition.

And Lucid says it is proposing “a different city centre use”.

‘Strong local support for Dunfermline short-term lets plan’

Visitor numbers to Dunfermline are predicted to rise in the wake of its city status, granted in 2022.

The development of a new, larger Fife College campus is also expected to have an effect.

And the architects say their short-term let apartments will boost the local economy without affecting the housing supply.

“In fact, it helps to mitigate the declared housing emergency in Scotland by providing flexible and efficient mid-stay accommodation,” they add.

The applicants also maintain their development would “help bridge the gap

between long lets and expensive hotel stays”.

They add: “Crucially, it also provides a new use for an eyesore, long derelict, brownfield site.

“And it has strong local business, public and elected representative support.”

The planning application can be found here.