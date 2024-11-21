Bid to build 11 short-term let apartments in Dunfermline city centre lodged with Fife Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Bid to build 11 short-term let apartments in Dunfermline city centre lodged with Fife Council

The proposed site near the bus station has been empty for many years.

By Claire Warrender
The Dunfermline site of the proposed short-term lets apartments.
The site of the proposed short-term lets apartments. Image: Google.

A bid to build short-term let apartments on derelict land in Dunfermline city centre has been lodged with Fife Council.

Glasgow-based Lucid Architecture has submitted a planning application for the site of a former gym that burned down several years ago.

The developer hopes to create 11 studio flats with serviced accommodation in Queen Anne Street.

The site, top left, is between Bruce Street and the Dunfermline bus station.

And outdoor space is also included in plans for the plot between Bruce Street and the bus station.

The architects say the building has been “an unsightly and rather unsafe feature” since the blaze some years ago.

And they add: “It urgently needs developed.”

Various housing developments have been approved for the site in the past.

However, none have come to fruition.

And Lucid says it is proposing “a different city centre use”.

‘Strong local support for Dunfermline short-term lets plan’

Visitor numbers to Dunfermline are predicted to rise in the wake of its city status, granted in 2022.

The development of a new, larger Fife College campus is also expected to have an effect.

And the architects say their short-term let apartments will boost the local economy without affecting the housing supply.

“In fact, it helps to mitigate the declared housing emergency in Scotland by providing flexible and efficient mid-stay accommodation,” they add.

The applicants also maintain their development would “help bridge the gap
between long lets and expensive hotel stays”.

They add: “Crucially, it also provides a new use for an eyesore, long derelict, brownfield site.

“And it has strong local business, public and elected representative support.”

The planning application can be found here.

More from Fife

120mph speed gun and Lara Whitehall
Dundee apprentice fears for career after 120mph Fife dash for flight
Paul Bartlett would like to see more wheelchair accessible taxis in Fife
St Andrews man Paul 'socially excluded' due to lack of wheelchair accessible taxis
Lisa Cathro and Alison Zerouk will run an ADHD support group in St Andrews
New support group for adults with ADHD to launch in St Andrews
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins
Fife fiends jailed for involving children in sickening baby rape
The warning area covers parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
John Rae
Kirkcaldy roads closed during hotel rooftop rampage
Grindr app on phone
Fife man relives terror of being taken hostage in his home and throttled by…
Double decker Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach reveals Christmas bus timetables for Tayside and Fife
Kirsty Ann Adsley
Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
When will huge Cupar North planning application be determined?

Conversation