Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport home

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
The latest care inspections include Forfar After School Club at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid
The latest care inspections include Forfar After School Club at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid

Fears that children could leave a Forfar after-school club unsupervised and medication issues at a Fife care home have been highlighted in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Forfar Out of School Club, Forfar

Previous ratings 

  • Not available

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

November 1

The club is based at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid

Inspectors said children at the club, based at Langlands Primary School, experienced “warm and kind interactions” and were “engaged in play”.

However, they also raised concerns over the security of the outdoor area and the supervision of children.

They said children’s safety was compromised and they were “at risk of potential harm”.

The report said staff must ensure the gate is always secure so children do not leave the premises unattended.

It added that boundaries were in place outside but these were not always supervised well.

The club was required to make improvements to the safety of children outside by December 2.

Inspectors also recommended staff ensure children are seated while eating to avoid the potential of choking as some children moved around the hall and outdoors as they ate.

St Serf’s Care Home, Newport-on-Tay

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 2
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date

November 26

The entrance to St Serf’s in Newport-on-Tay. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Inspectors found that some residents were not receiving medication as prescribed.

The report said a few records were also left blank where a person should have received medication.

It added: “This meant that either they had not received their medication or that staff had not recorded giving it.”

There were also issues with people being given medication for stress or distress on a regular basis, even if they may not have required it.

There was also not enough guidance provided to staff about medication dosages and stock of controlled medicines was not being managed safely.

St Serf’s has until January 10 to improve problems with administering medication.

An existing requirement relating to management and culture was also extended to March 14.

Lochleven Care Home, Dundee

The Care Inspectorate has upheld a number of complaints made about the care of ex-Forfar centre-back Alex Brash at the Lawers Drive home.

The former footballer was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and moved into Lochleven in 2023.

His wife, Jan, says Alex’s experience at the home was “awful from the beginning”, resulting in a string of complaints.

Those upheld by the watchdog included unexplained bruising on her husband’s arms and inadequate foot care.

Alex Brash with his wife Jan
Alex Brash with his wife Jan Brash. Image: Jan Brash
Lochleven Care Home. in Dundee
Lochleven Care Home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Care Inspectorate report said communication between Lochleven Care Home and Alex’s family had “broken down” and the messaging “was not always effective”.

Jan told The Courier Alex’s condition has improved significantly since he moved to Kingsway Care in October after a persistent eye infection failed to clear up.

Lochleven Care Home has made a series of improvements to its Care Inspectorate ratings in recent months.

A spokesperson for the home said: “To ensure the safety and wellbeing of Mr Brash, our residents and our staff, it was agreed he would be moved to a different facility.”

Crossgates Out of School Club, Crossgates, Fife

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

November 4

The club is based at Crossgates Primary School. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said children were “confident, happy, settled and secure” at the Fife Council-run club.

Staff were also responsive to children’s interests and requests.

The service had met a requirement and areas for improvement outlined at a previous inspection.

Pitreavie Kindergarten, Dunfermline

Previous ratings 

  • Not available

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

November 5

Pitreavie Kindergarten. Image: Google Street View

The report said children and families had formed good relationships with staff.

Children were also able to access the garden from all playrooms.

Inspectors recommended “open-ended” resources promoting challenge and curiosity.

They also said daily risk assessments needed to be reviewed.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

More from Fife

Watch out for the red flags of financial harm and potential scams during the holidays.
Protect yourself against scams and financial harm this holiday season
Igor Lipski has been reported missing in Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland
Concern for welfare of man, 48, missing in Kirkcaldy
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were allegedly attacked in Kinross. Image: Kieran Webster.
Man appears in court in connection with fatal Kinross ‘dog attack’
Car overturned on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.
Hunt for van driver who fled scene after car flipped on roof in Dunfermline…
Police raid at a home on Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy.
Gun seized in Kirkcaldy drugs raid as two charged
William and Lynne Gilbertson.
Fife dad and daughter who ‘waged campaign of harassment’ against Jewish family sentenced
Airsoft gun and pellets
Fife car passenger waved imitation gun at 'chasing' Mercedes
Reindeernch meets Abi and Ruaridh at the Scottish Deer Centre's Santa's Grotto in Fife
Fife Santa's grotto compared to Oasis reunion as ticket demand crashes website
Dr Ammar Alrahow.
Kirkcaldy doctor convicted of domestic abuse fled to Iraq 'because he was scared of…
2
The building above the William Hill shop in Cupar has been identified as posing a risk to the public. Image: Google Maps.
Urgent action taken over 'dangerous' Cupar building after serious injury fears
2

Conversation