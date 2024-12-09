Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport home

Fears that children could leave a Forfar after-school club unsupervised and medication issues at a Fife care home have been highlighted in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Forfar Out of School Club, Forfar

Previous ratings

Not available

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Inspection date

November 1

Inspectors said children at the club, based at Langlands Primary School, experienced “warm and kind interactions” and were “engaged in play”.

However, they also raised concerns over the security of the outdoor area and the supervision of children.

They said children’s safety was compromised and they were “at risk of potential harm”.

The report said staff must ensure the gate is always secure so children do not leave the premises unattended.

It added that boundaries were in place outside but these were not always supervised well.

The club was required to make improvements to the safety of children outside by December 2.

Inspectors also recommended staff ensure children are seated while eating to avoid the potential of choking as some children moved around the hall and outdoors as they ate.

St Serf’s Care Home, Newport-on-Tay

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

Inspection date

November 26

Inspectors found that some residents were not receiving medication as prescribed.

The report said a few records were also left blank where a person should have received medication.

It added: “This meant that either they had not received their medication or that staff had not recorded giving it.”

There were also issues with people being given medication for stress or distress on a regular basis, even if they may not have required it.

There was also not enough guidance provided to staff about medication dosages and stock of controlled medicines was not being managed safely.

St Serf’s has until January 10 to improve problems with administering medication.

An existing requirement relating to management and culture was also extended to March 14.

Lochleven Care Home, Dundee

The Care Inspectorate has upheld a number of complaints made about the care of ex-Forfar centre-back Alex Brash at the Lawers Drive home.

The former footballer was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and moved into Lochleven in 2023.

His wife, Jan, says Alex’s experience at the home was “awful from the beginning”, resulting in a string of complaints.

Those upheld by the watchdog included unexplained bruising on her husband’s arms and inadequate foot care.

The Care Inspectorate report said communication between Lochleven Care Home and Alex’s family had “broken down” and the messaging “was not always effective”.

Jan told The Courier Alex’s condition has improved significantly since he moved to Kingsway Care in October after a persistent eye infection failed to clear up.

Lochleven Care Home has made a series of improvements to its Care Inspectorate ratings in recent months.

A spokesperson for the home said: “To ensure the safety and wellbeing of Mr Brash, our residents and our staff, it was agreed he would be moved to a different facility.”

Crossgates Out of School Club, Crossgates, Fife

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

Inspection date

November 4

Inspectors said children were “confident, happy, settled and secure” at the Fife Council-run club.

Staff were also responsive to children’s interests and requests.

The service had met a requirement and areas for improvement outlined at a previous inspection.

Pitreavie Kindergarten, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

Not available

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Inspection date

November 5

The report said children and families had formed good relationships with staff.

Children were also able to access the garden from all playrooms.

Inspectors recommended “open-ended” resources promoting challenge and curiosity.

They also said daily risk assessments needed to be reviewed.

