6 crews tackling ‘large’ waste fire at recycling centre near Dunfermline

Six crews are tackling a “large” fire in a pile of waste at a recycling centre near Dunfermline.

The alarm was raised at the Lochhead landfill site at Wellwood, north of the city, at around 3.20am on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 3.19am reporting a fire at the landfill site north of Wellwood.

“We have six appliances at the scene from Dunfermline, Alloa, Kinross, Lochgelly and Edinburgh.

“This is a large fire involving a large collection of waste.”

By 9.30am the number of fire appliances present had been reduced to three and a height appliance.

It’s understood the fire started in piles of landfill rubbish stored at the rear of the waste processing facility.

Three crews and a height appliance remain at the scene as firefighters continue to contain the blaze.

Fire believed to have started in ‘blue bin’ waste

One worker told The Courier fire alarms were triggered shortly after 3am.

He added: “The fire started in the ‘energy for waste’ material which is the blue bin household waste usually earmarked for landfill. It’s collected and stored outside at the rear of the plant before being incinerated.

“The fire started in that pile of materials.

“It’s not yet clear what started the fire but the likely cause could be ignition from a discarded lithium battery.

“Disposable vapes and mobile phones that have lithium batteries is a constant problem now.

“A full investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out once the current situation has been resolved.”

Eyewitnesses have reported a lot of smoke in the area.

