6 crews tackling ‘large’ waste fire at recycling centre near Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

6 crews tackling ‘large’ waste fire at recycling centre near Dunfermline

The alarm was raised shortly after 3am on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
wellwood fire
Firefighters at the Dunfermline recycling centre. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Six crews are tackling a “large” fire in a pile of waste at a recycling centre near Dunfermline.

The alarm was raised at the Lochhead landfill site at Wellwood, north of the city, at around 3.20am on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 3.19am reporting a fire at the landfill site north of Wellwood.

wellwood fire
Fire crews have been tackling the blaze since just after 3am. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“We have six appliances at the scene from Dunfermline, Alloa, Kinross, Lochgelly and Edinburgh.

“This is a large fire involving a large collection of waste.”

By 9.30am the number of fire appliances present had been reduced to three and a height appliance.

It’s understood the fire started in piles of landfill rubbish stored at the rear of the waste processing facility.

Three crews and a height appliance remain at the scene as firefighters continue to contain the blaze.

Fire believed to have started in ‘blue bin’ waste

One worker told The Courier fire alarms were triggered shortly after 3am.

He added: “The fire started in the ‘energy for waste’ material which is the blue bin household waste usually earmarked for landfill. It’s collected and stored outside at the rear of the plant before being incinerated.

“The fire started in that pile of materials.

wellwood fire
Firefighters remain at the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“It’s not yet clear what started the fire but the likely cause could be ignition from a discarded lithium battery.

“Disposable vapes and mobile phones that have lithium batteries is a constant problem now.

“A full investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out once the current situation has been resolved.”

Eyewitnesses have reported a lot of smoke in the area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Tay search
Major emergency operation on River Tay as helicopter and lifeboats spend several hours searching…
Kevin Wood
Fife man claims explicit messages to '14-year-old girl' were 'drunken mistake'
James Devine outside court.
Fife football coach snared by paedophile hunters after sex chats with 'child'
A series of Christmas gifts are on offer from the area's football clubs. Image: Dundee FC/Dundee United
7 eye-catching Christmas gifts for sale at Tayside and Fife's football clubs
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Revealed: The Dundee postcodes with some of the highest XL Bully numbers in Scotland
The Land Rover smashed into the Vauxhall then a lamp post and garden in Tayport. Image: Supplied
Fife nurse's car written off after Land Rover crashes into garden
Campbell Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Man and woman charged with obstructing police after Dunfermline vehicle stop
Anti-spiking kits issued in Cowdenbeath
Anti-drink-spiking kits rolled out to 17 Fife pubs and clubs
Methilhaven Road, Methil
Woman, 30, taken to hospital and man arrested after Methil attack
Kalani Ghost Hunter visits The Cheesy Toast Shack
TikTok star Kalani Ghost Hunter visits 'delicious' Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews

Conversation