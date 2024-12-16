Care round-up: Missing medical info at Perthshire home and deep clean ordered at Arbroath nursery

A Perthshire care home was told to address missing entries on medical records and an Arbroath nursery needed a deep clean in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Services are graded on areas like wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.

Glencairn House, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date

November 19

Inspectors found some people’s care plans were not accurate or reflective of their current needs during their visit to the care home.

Additionally, they also found several missing entries on medication administration records.

However, they said interactions between service users and staff were positive.

The Care Inspectorate issued requirements including making proper provisions for the health, welfare, and safety of people using the service.

Gaolach House, Perth

Previous ratings

Support – 4

Care, play and learning – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

New ratings

Support – 3

Care, play and learning – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Inspection date

November 1

The report said Gaolach House was not providing the specialised service as described in their aims and objectives.

This resulted in a lack of clarity for the vision of the service.

Additionally, inspectors noted the approach towards transitions had resulted in young people experiencing trauma.

Gaolach House, which provides care and support for females, was ordered to make a series of improvements.

Angus Council – Young People Housing Support

Previous ratings

Care and support – 5

Staff – 5

Leadership – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 2

Staff – 2

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date

August 8

Inspectors said the service should update policies and procedures to reflect changing needs.

Previous inspections highlighted organisational restructuring created stress and uncertainty in the staff team.

The service also failed to submit significant incidents in line with the Care Inspectorate guidance

As a result, the watchdog issued a series of requirements to be completed by January 15.

This included intensifying and scheduling mandatory core training for all staff.

Rosemount Little Rascals Limited, Arbroath

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Inspection date

November 13

The Care Inspectorate said strengths “only just” outweighed weaknesses at Rosemount Little Rascals Limited.

They found staff to be kind, caring and nurturing with the children they were caring for and supporting.

One parent said: “Friendly staff. Excellent with children”.

However, management was told to ensure enough staff are working within the service to effectively support the children.

Additionally, inspectors also said the nursery must be deep cleaned by December 23 to ensure effective infection prevention and control.

Kincairney House, Perth

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – 3

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date

November 15

Inspectors found that people were treated with kindness and respect, and service users spoke positively about the quality of staff.

The service had met all five requirements previously issued by the Care Inspectorate – including further staff training.

However, inspectors issued a new requirement to be completed by December 9.

The care home was ordered to ensure a fall prevention care plan is in place for those at risk of falling.

Inspectors also said ongoing reviewing of staffing levels must continue.

Tracey McIntyre, Perth

Perth care worker Tracey McIntyre was struck off by the SSSC after an investigation into her actions.

The watchdog found that McIntyre took a resident’s bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10,000 of their money.

Tracey McIntyre used the service user’s bank card without their consent while working as a home carer at Kippen Care Services

The SSSC said McIntyre’s actions caused the resident to “sustain financial loss”.

She was banned from the profession as a result.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.