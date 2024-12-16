Care round-up: Missing medical info at Perthshire home and deep clean ordered at Arbroath nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Care round-up: Missing medical info at Perthshire home and deep clean ordered at Arbroath nursery

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
The latest care inspections include Kincairney House in Perth
The latest care inspections include Kincairney House in Perth. Image: Google Street View

A Perthshire care home was told to address missing entries on medical records and an Arbroath nursery needed a deep clean in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Services are graded on areas like wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.

Glencairn House, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date

  • November 19
Glencairn House in Auchterarder.
Glencairn House in Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors found some people’s care plans were not accurate or reflective of their current needs during their visit to the care home.

Additionally, they also found several missing entries on medication administration records.

However, they said interactions between service users and staff were positive.

The Care Inspectorate issued requirements including making proper provisions for the health, welfare, and safety of people using the service.

Gaolach House, Perth

Previous ratings

  • Support – 4
  • Care, play and learning – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Support – 3
  • Care, play and learning – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed

Inspection date

  • November 1

The report said Gaolach House was not providing the specialised service as described in their aims and objectives.

This resulted in a lack of clarity for the vision of the service.

Additionally, inspectors noted the approach towards transitions had resulted in young people experiencing trauma.

Gaolach House, which provides care and support for females, was ordered to make a series of improvements.

Angus Council – Young People Housing Support

Previous ratings

  • Care and support – 5
  • Staff – 5
  • Leadership – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 2
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date

  • August 8

Inspectors said the service should update policies and procedures to reflect changing needs.

Previous inspections highlighted organisational restructuring created stress and uncertainty in the staff team.

The service also failed to submit significant incidents in line with the Care Inspectorate guidance

As a result, the watchdog issued a series of requirements to be completed by January 15.

This included intensifying and scheduling mandatory core training for all staff.

Rosemount Little Rascals Limited, Arbroath

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date

  • November 13
Rosemount Little Rascals in Arbroath.
Rosemount Little Rascals in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

The Care Inspectorate said strengths “only just” outweighed weaknesses at Rosemount Little Rascals Limited.

They found staff to be kind, caring and nurturing with the children they were caring for and supporting.

One parent said: “Friendly staff. Excellent with children”.

However, management was told to ensure enough staff are working within the service to effectively support the children.

Additionally, inspectors also said the nursery must be deep cleaned by December 23 to ensure effective infection prevention and control.

Kincairney House, Perth

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date

  • November 15

Inspectors found that people were treated with kindness and respect, and service users spoke positively about the quality of staff.

The service had met all five requirements previously issued by the Care Inspectorate – including further staff training.

However, inspectors issued a new requirement to be completed by December 9.

The care home was ordered to ensure a fall prevention care plan is in place for those at risk of falling.

Inspectors also said ongoing reviewing of staffing levels must continue.

Tracey McIntyre, Perth

Perth care worker Tracey McIntyre was struck off by the SSSC after an investigation into her actions.

The watchdog found that McIntyre took a resident’s bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10,000 of their money.

Tracey McIntyre used the service user’s bank card without their consent while working as a home carer at Kippen Care Services

The SSSC said McIntyre’s actions caused the resident to “sustain financial loss”.

She was banned from the profession as a result.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

More from Perth & Kinross

Ben Douglas
'Selfish' Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree
First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North
John Swinney hails budget rise for Perth and Kinross council as it mulls huge…
Flooded street in Invergowrie, with crew of rescue boat wading through water beside it
Invergowrie flood victims told risk of repeat is 'minimal to nil'
A Staffordshire Bull Terrier Dog similar to Zara. Stock image.
Killer Staffy destroyed after savage attack on Labrador in Highland Perthshire
The data was used by the health records department at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire woman 'felt sick' after THIRD NHS Tayside data breach
2
Cultybraggan Camp featured on Four in a Bed
Perthshire camp operators defend managers after Four in a Bed TV appearance
12
Henry Farron will be laid to rest in Blair Atholl. Image: Police Scotland
Perthshire funeral to be held for man, 20, hit by car in Edinburgh
Blain Ross inside St John's Bar and Restaurant, Perth
Perth flood victim's relief as council admits wrongdoing over North Inch floodgates
6
Killiecrankie House. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Global recognition for Highland Perthshire venues in prestigious awards
Perth Airport
Perth Airport warns drone users to 'fly responsibly' ahead of Christmas spike

Conversation