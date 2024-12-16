Beautiful Victorian villa on Dundee’s Perth Road with River Tay views for sale

A Victorian villa on Dundee’s Perth Road with views over the River Tay is up for sale.

The five-bedroom property in the leafy West End combines period features with modern amenities.

The house features a grand living room with a bay window that offers stunning views of the Tay.

The dining room next door provides space for entertaining.

There is also dining space in the kitchen.

One room on the bottom floor is currently being used as a wine cellar.

A bedroom with an en-suite, which can be used as a study space, and a laundry room complete the ground floor.

The first-floor hallway serves as a hub connecting the five double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

It features a beautiful stained-glass window.

To one side sits the main bedroom with its own bay window and marble fireplace, offering further views over the West End and the river.

On the opposite side, two double bedrooms are separated by the shower room.

Another room is currently being used as a sitting room.

Outside is a well-maintained front garden while the rear garden has a cobbled terrace.

A gated driveway allows off-street parking for one vehicle, with a detached garage offering additional parking space or storage.

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £525,000.

