Beautiful Victorian villa on Dundee’s Perth Road with River Tay views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful Victorian villa on Dundee’s Perth Road with River Tay views for sale

The five-bedroom property has a wine cellar and landscaped gardens.

By Ben MacDonald
Perth Road property for sale
The Victorian home on Perth Road, Dundee. Image: Verdala

A Victorian villa on Dundee’s Perth Road with views over the River Tay is up for sale.

The five-bedroom property in the leafy West End combines period features with modern amenities.

The house features a grand living room with a bay window that offers stunning views of the Tay.

The home is in the leafy West End. Image: Verdala

The dining room next door provides space for entertaining.

There is also dining space in the kitchen.

One room on the bottom floor is currently being used as a wine cellar.

A bedroom with an en-suite, which can be used as a study space, and a laundry room complete the ground floor.

The vestibule. Image: Verdala
The living room. Image: Verdala
Tay views from the bay window. Image: Verdala
The dining room. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
Dining space in the kitchen. Image: Verdala
The wine cellar. Image: Verdala
The study. Image: Verdala
The home has plenty of period features. Image: Verdala

The first-floor hallway serves as a hub connecting the five double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

It features a beautiful stained-glass window.

To one side sits the main bedroom with its own bay window and marble fireplace, offering further views over the West End and the river.

The upper hallway and stained-glass window. Image: Verdala
The main bedroom. Image: Verdala
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Verdala

On the opposite side, two double bedrooms are separated by the shower room.

Another room is currently being used as a sitting room.

Outside is a well-maintained front garden while the rear garden has a cobbled terrace.

Another large bedroom. Image: Verdala
The third upstairs bedroom. Image: Verdala
The upstairs sitting room. Image: Verdala
A modern shower room. Image: Verdala
The front garden. Image: Verdala
The back garden. Image: Verdala

A gated driveway allows off-street parking for one vehicle, with a detached garage offering additional parking space or storage.

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £525,000.

Elsewhere, an apartment in a converted Victorian mansion in Broughty Ferry is for sale.

More from Property

The Old Schoolhouse in Logie. Image: Galbraith
Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale
Earnoch in Perth. Image: Savills
£80k cut from price of one of 'Perth's finest riverside homes'
Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is 'Fife's best kept secret'
Invertrossachs Country House and Loch Venachar in the background. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale
Victorian house in Broughty Ferry for sale
Apartment in converted Broughty Ferry jute mansion has uninterrupted views of the Tay
The Dunfermline church conversion. Image: Remax
Stunning Dunfermline church conversion with private sun terrace for sale
Number 7 Tollbooth Wynd sits on the shore at Cellardyke. Image: Rettie.
Chance to own waterfront East Neuk house for just £280k
A handsome Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC's most popular property last month. Image: TSPC.
TSPC: Broughty Ferry the most popular spot for house hunters
The living room at Westfield House, Forfar. Image: Rettie
Cosy Forfar farmhouse with beautiful open fireplace hits market
The Thistle Car Park in Kirkcaldy is now closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Developers sought for two Kirkcaldy eyesore car parks

Conversation