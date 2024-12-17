‘Extremely underweight’ seal pup taken in by charity after rescue from Fife car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Extremely underweight’ seal pup taken in by charity after rescue from Fife car park

Several members of the public reported the stranding.

By Andrew Robson
The stranded seal pup in Burntisland.
The seal pup in Burntisland. Image: Supplied

A seal pup is being cared for by a wildlife charity after it was rescued from a Fife car park.

Rescuers were called to reports of the stranded mammal at the Beacon Car Park in Burntisland on Tuesday afternoon.

Two British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics attended and found the “extremely underweight” seal pup.

The pup has since been taken to the SSPCA Fishcross Wildlife Centre for rehabilitation.

Seal rescued from Burntisland car park

One local was out walking her dog when she spotted the seal.

She said: “I saw it come up the ramp from the water, across the wee bit of road at the car park and into the gravel and shrub area.

“It appeared uninjured and had bright and shiny eyes.

“I called the SSPCA and got a pre-recorded message telling me it’s normal for seal pups to come onto land at this time of year when their mums are out fishing.

“I had my dog with me at the time so didn’t want to get too close but thankfully wasn’t interested in it.”

The Scottish SPCA says members of the public should never touch a seal or attempt to carry or chase them back into the sea.

A spokesperson for the BDMLR said: “We received several reports of the seal pup at the Beacon car park in Burntisland and sent two of our medics to assess the situation.

“They found an extremely underweight pup so it was picked up for rehabilitation.

“It is now on its way to SSPCA Fishcross Wildlife Centre where it will be treated and released once it has put enough weight on.”

Conversation