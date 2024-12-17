‘Extremely underweight’ seal pup taken in by charity after rescue from Fife car park

A seal pup is being cared for by a wildlife charity after it was rescued from a Fife car park.

Rescuers were called to reports of the stranded mammal at the Beacon Car Park in Burntisland on Tuesday afternoon.

Two British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics attended and found the “extremely underweight” seal pup.

The pup has since been taken to the SSPCA Fishcross Wildlife Centre for rehabilitation.

One local was out walking her dog when she spotted the seal.

She said: “I saw it come up the ramp from the water, across the wee bit of road at the car park and into the gravel and shrub area.

“It appeared uninjured and had bright and shiny eyes.

“I called the SSPCA and got a pre-recorded message telling me it’s normal for seal pups to come onto land at this time of year when their mums are out fishing.

“I had my dog with me at the time so didn’t want to get too close but thankfully wasn’t interested in it.”

The Scottish SPCA says members of the public should never touch a seal or attempt to carry or chase them back into the sea.

A spokesperson for the BDMLR said: “We received several reports of the seal pup at the Beacon car park in Burntisland and sent two of our medics to assess the situation.

“They found an extremely underweight pup so it was picked up for rehabilitation.

“It is now on its way to SSPCA Fishcross Wildlife Centre where it will be treated and released once it has put enough weight on.”