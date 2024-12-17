Emergency road closures on A91 in Stirling

Drivers are being warned of emergency overnight road closures on the A91 in Stirling.

The road between the Muirton Roundabout and the Manor Powis Roundabout will shut from 8pm to 6am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A diversion will be in place along Alloa Road, Causewayhead Road, Burghmuir Road and the A905.

A post by Stirling Council read: “This is to allow essential works to take place to the carriageway at the section where it crosses the River Forth.

“Please follow the diversion routes in the graphic during these times.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”

