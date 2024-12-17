News Emergency road closures on A91 in Stirling The road will shut for two nights this week. By Andrew Robson December 17 2024, 7:14pm December 17 2024, 7:14pm Share Emergency road closures on A91 in Stirling Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5147393/emergency-road-closures-a91-stirling/ Copy Link 0 comment The A91 will close at the Manor Powis Roundabout. Image: Google Street View Drivers are being warned of emergency overnight road closures on the A91 in Stirling. The road between the Muirton Roundabout and the Manor Powis Roundabout will shut from 8pm to 6am on Tuesday and Wednesday. A diversion will be in place along Alloa Road, Causewayhead Road, Burghmuir Road and the A905. A diversion is in place through Stirling. Image: Stirling Council A post by Stirling Council read: “This is to allow essential works to take place to the carriageway at the section where it crosses the River Forth. “Please follow the diversion routes in the graphic during these times. “We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.” For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
