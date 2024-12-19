Axed bus services could be reinstated in two Fife villages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axed bus services could be reinstated in two Fife villages

Freuchie and Giffordtown both lost out earlier this year but could soon be back on the map.

By Claire Warrender
Freuchie and Giffordtown may soon see bus stops reinstated
Two Fife villages could see bus services reinstated. Image: DC Thomson

Bus timetable changes could see axed services reinstated in two Fife villages.

Stagecoach cut the 36 service between Glenrothes and Perth in July, prompting problems for those who used it for work or college.

And while Fife Council stepped in to fund a replacement for part of the route, several communities – including Freuchie – missed out.

Freuchie is not served by the Glenrothes to Newburgh bus
Freuchie bus stops were cut from the Glenrothes to Newburgh service. Image: Google

However, the local authority is now consulting on plans to amend the timetable to include Freuchie High Street.

If approved, it will mean the Glenrothes to Newburgh route will stop there hourly.

Meanwhile, other changes are proposed for the 64 service between Glenrothes and St Andrews.

This would serve Giffordtown every two hours between 6am and 6pm.

The news follows revelations Stagecoach has reintroduced a Cupar express bus stop, four months after it was cut.

Take part in Freuchie and Giffordtown bus service consultation

The latest news is welcomed by local politicians, who branded the original cuts a mistake.

MSP Willie Rennie said: “I sought feedback from local residents when Stagecoach withdrew the original 36.

“While people raised a number of concerns it was clear the reduction of service to Freuchie was among the most pressing.

“I have asked the council to take further steps to improve the service for passengers, including installing a bus shelter for those connecting between buses in Newburgh.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Gary Holt encouraged people to take part in the council consultation, which runs for another month,

Subject to confirmation, the changes will come into effect in March.

Feedback can be submitted to Travel.Fife@gov.uk until January 17.

