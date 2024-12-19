Axed bus services could be reinstated in two Fife villages

Bus timetable changes could see axed services reinstated in two Fife villages.

Stagecoach cut the 36 service between Glenrothes and Perth in July, prompting problems for those who used it for work or college.

And while Fife Council stepped in to fund a replacement for part of the route, several communities – including Freuchie – missed out.

However, the local authority is now consulting on plans to amend the timetable to include Freuchie High Street.

If approved, it will mean the Glenrothes to Newburgh route will stop there hourly.

Meanwhile, other changes are proposed for the 64 service between Glenrothes and St Andrews.

This would serve Giffordtown every two hours between 6am and 6pm.

The news follows revelations Stagecoach has reintroduced a Cupar express bus stop, four months after it was cut.

Take part in Freuchie and Giffordtown bus service consultation

The latest news is welcomed by local politicians, who branded the original cuts a mistake.

MSP Willie Rennie said: “I sought feedback from local residents when Stagecoach withdrew the original 36.

“While people raised a number of concerns it was clear the reduction of service to Freuchie was among the most pressing.

“I have asked the council to take further steps to improve the service for passengers, including installing a bus shelter for those connecting between buses in Newburgh.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Gary Holt encouraged people to take part in the council consultation, which runs for another month,

Subject to confirmation, the changes will come into effect in March.

Feedback can be submitted to Travel.Fife@gov.uk until January 17.