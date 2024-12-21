Man arrested in connection with car crash in Fife village

A man has been arrested after a two vehicle crash sparked an emergency response overnight in a Fife village.

Police officers and two fire engines were called to Windygates near Kennoway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This followed reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Kennoway Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50am on Saturday we were called to a report of a road crash on Kennoway Road, Windygates.

“Officers attended and one man was arrested in connection with this crash.”

Photographs on social media suggest that a mini cooper and a Skoda taxi had collided close to the Glendinning yard.

A Scottish Fire Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 1am we received a call from the ambulance service to reports of a two vehicle collision in Windygates.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene and left at 1.45am.”