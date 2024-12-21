Fife Man arrested in connection with car crash in Fife village Two fire engines were called out to Windygates after receiving reports of a collision involving two cars in the early hours of Saturday morning. By Finn Nixon December 21 2024, 11:13am December 21 2024, 11:13am Share Man arrested in connection with car crash in Fife village Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5150249/kennoway-windygates-fife-village-crash/ Copy Link Kennoway Road in Windygates. Image: Google Maps A man has been arrested after a two vehicle crash sparked an emergency response overnight in a Fife village. Police officers and two fire engines were called to Windygates near Kennoway in the early hours of Saturday morning. This followed reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Kennoway Road. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50am on Saturday we were called to a report of a road crash on Kennoway Road, Windygates. “Officers attended and one man was arrested in connection with this crash.” Photographs on social media suggest that a mini cooper and a Skoda taxi had collided close to the Glendinning yard. A Scottish Fire Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 1am we received a call from the ambulance service to reports of a two vehicle collision in Windygates. “Two appliances were sent to the scene and left at 1.45am.”