Fife train services disrupted after ‘trespass incident’ on railway line

Train services in Fife were disrupted after a “trespass incident” on the railway line.

ScotRail said all lines between Cardenden and Glenrothes with Thornton were closed due to the incident on Saturday afternoon.

The operator posted on X: “Due to an incident on the railway between Cardenden and Glenrothes With Thornton all lines are closed.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Dunfermline Town will be delayed or revised.

“Please check our app/website before heading out.”

A later update said the disruption ended just after 2pm.

Network Rail confirmed all lines had reopened after the incident.

Its website said: “Lines have reopened following a trespass incident between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton.

“Trains running between these stations may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled whilst service recovers.”