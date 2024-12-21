A91 near Bannockburn closed for over 2 hours after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A91 near Bannockburn closed for over 2 hours after crash

Police and firefighters were called to the two-car crash.

By Ellidh Aitken
The crash happened on the A91 between Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened on the A91 between Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

The A91 near Bannockburn was closed for more than two hours after a crash.

Police closed the road between Bannockburn Interchange and the Greencornhills Roundabout after the two-car crash at 12.10pm.

The route reopened at around 2.40pm.

Officers issued one driver with a ticket in connection with a road traffic offence.

A91 near Bannockburn reopens after two-car crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and the Greencornshills roundabout has reopened following a two-vehicle crash, which was reported at around 12.10pm.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.

“One driver was issued a ticket in connection with a road traffic offence.”

Two fire crews from Stirling and Larbert were also called to the crash at around 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called by police to attend a two-vehicle crash on the A91 near Bannockburn Interchange at 12.34pm.

“We sent two appliances, one from Stirling and one from Larbert.

“Crews left the scene at 13.12 and we are not aware of any casualties.”

