A91 near Bannockburn closed for over 2 hours after crash

The A91 near Bannockburn was closed for more than two hours after a crash.

Police closed the road between Bannockburn Interchange and the Greencornhills Roundabout after the two-car crash at 12.10pm.

The route reopened at around 2.40pm.

Officers issued one driver with a ticket in connection with a road traffic offence.

A91 near Bannockburn reopens after two-car crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and the Greencornshills roundabout has reopened following a two-vehicle crash, which was reported at around 12.10pm.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.

“One driver was issued a ticket in connection with a road traffic offence.”

Two fire crews from Stirling and Larbert were also called to the crash at around 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called by police to attend a two-vehicle crash on the A91 near Bannockburn Interchange at 12.34pm.

“We sent two appliances, one from Stirling and one from Larbert.

“Crews left the scene at 13.12 and we are not aware of any casualties.”