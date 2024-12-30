Care round-up: ‘Dirty’ kitchen floor at Fife home and Monifieth childminder’s dog played with kids’ toys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: ‘Dirty’ kitchen floor at Fife home and Monifieth childminder’s dog played with kids’ toys

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
The latest care inspections include criticism of the 'dirty' kitchen floor at Craigie House in Crossgates. Image: Google Street View
The latest care inspections include criticism of the 'dirty' kitchen floor at Craigie House in Crossgates. Image: Google Street View

A Fife care home was criticised for its “dirty” kitchen floor and a Monifieth childminder’s dog was found playing with kids’ toys in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Craigie House Care Home, Crossgates, Fife

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date

  • November 21
Craigie House in Crossgates. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors raised concerns that the kitchen floor was “dirty and had debris which was obviously not fresh”.

The service’s sister home on the same grounds provided residents’ meals, but the Craigie House kitchen was still used for alternative meals, drinks and snacks.

Inspectors said the laundry room was also not clean.

The Care Inspectorate also found that there were issues around the administration of pain medication and other “as required” medication.

The watchdog issued requirements to ensure residents’ health and welfare and improve the management of the home.

Mary Jane’s Childcare, Monifieth

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date

  • November 7

Inspectors were concerned about infection control after observing that “on occasion, the family dog, when accessing the playroom, played with children’s resources”.

They added that the resources were not cleaned before then being used by the children.

The report also said the childminder should ensure the table used by children for eating was cleaned prior to use and that handwashing was “routine”.

Inspectors issued a requirement to be met by January 15 to update personal plans and highlighted several areas for improvement.

Pittenweem Primary School Nursery, Pittenweem

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

  • December 13
Pittenweem Primary School. Image: DC Thomson

Inspectors found children experienced “high-quality care” at the Fife Council-run service.

They said children were “confident” and that staff were “committed to ensuring children experienced high-quality experiences and outcomes”.

The nursery had displays celebrating the children’s achievements with photographs.

Magdalen House, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – not assessed
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

  • November 26
Magdalen House in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said staff were “passionate about providing high-quality care” at the housing support service.

They said people had “as much control as possible over their medication” and benefitted from support to make “informed health and lifestyle choices”.

However, there were some issues with nutritional intake forms.

Several were incomplete or completed incorrectly.

Inspectors issued a requirement to be completed by February 7 but added: “This serious issue should not, however, detract from the other good care and support that was being delivered within this service.”

Lauriston Nursery, Dunfermline

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

  • November 13
Lauriston Nursery in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

The Care Inspectorate said staff had “warm and kind interactions”.

One parent told inspectors their children “never want to leave (the nursery) at home time”.

Parents were also invited to monthly “play and stay” sessions and had access to online learning journals.

However, inspectors did find some areas of the service were “cluttered and not well organised”.

They said this “reduced the ability to effectively clean and minimise the spread of infection”.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

Conversation