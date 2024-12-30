Care round-up: ‘Dirty’ kitchen floor at Fife home and Monifieth childminder’s dog played with kids’ toys

A Fife care home was criticised for its “dirty” kitchen floor and a Monifieth childminder’s dog was found playing with kids’ toys in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Craigie House Care Home, Crossgates, Fife

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – not assessed

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 4

Planning – 3

Inspection date

November 21

Inspectors raised concerns that the kitchen floor was “dirty and had debris which was obviously not fresh”.

The service’s sister home on the same grounds provided residents’ meals, but the Craigie House kitchen was still used for alternative meals, drinks and snacks.

Inspectors said the laundry room was also not clean.

The Care Inspectorate also found that there were issues around the administration of pain medication and other “as required” medication.

The watchdog issued requirements to ensure residents’ health and welfare and improve the management of the home.

Mary Jane’s Childcare, Monifieth

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Inspection date

November 7

Inspectors were concerned about infection control after observing that “on occasion, the family dog, when accessing the playroom, played with children’s resources”.

They added that the resources were not cleaned before then being used by the children.

The report also said the childminder should ensure the table used by children for eating was cleaned prior to use and that handwashing was “routine”.

Inspectors issued a requirement to be met by January 15 to update personal plans and highlighted several areas for improvement.

Pittenweem Primary School Nursery, Pittenweem

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – not assessed

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – 5

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

Inspection date

December 13

Inspectors found children experienced “high-quality care” at the Fife Council-run service.

They said children were “confident” and that staff were “committed to ensuring children experienced high-quality experiences and outcomes”.

The nursery had displays celebrating the children’s achievements with photographs.

Magdalen House, Dundee

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 4

Staff – not assessed

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – 4

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

November 26

Inspectors said staff were “passionate about providing high-quality care” at the housing support service.

They said people had “as much control as possible over their medication” and benefitted from support to make “informed health and lifestyle choices”.

However, there were some issues with nutritional intake forms.

Several were incomplete or completed incorrectly.

Inspectors issued a requirement to be completed by February 7 but added: “This serious issue should not, however, detract from the other good care and support that was being delivered within this service.”

Lauriston Nursery, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 5

Inspection date

November 13

The Care Inspectorate said staff had “warm and kind interactions”.

One parent told inspectors their children “never want to leave (the nursery) at home time”.

Parents were also invited to monthly “play and stay” sessions and had access to online learning journals.

However, inspectors did find some areas of the service were “cluttered and not well organised”.

They said this “reduced the ability to effectively clean and minimise the spread of infection”.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.