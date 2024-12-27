Off-gridder with 22m+ TikTok likes attracts attention with Anstruther visit

A Canadian TikTok star has shared a video of himself enjoying the coastal views from Anstruther.

Mark Hogben posted to his 1.8 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon.

A former employee at a video game developer, Mark shares posts of living off-grid while dealing with Parkinson’s.

Mark, who also has more than 22 million likes on TikTok, is currently touring in Europe.

And he has now arrived at Scotland, where he gave his global audience a look at the East Neuk coast.

The post drew a comment from Scottish football pundit Ally McCoist, who said: “One of my favourite places Mark. Looks chilly, enjoy.”

Who is Mark Hogben?

The 56-year-old moved to his island refuge from Quebec seven years ago and posts videos twice a day.

He shares how he lives alone, using wood and water from the lake to live.

In an interview with Canadian news channel CBC, he said: “I didn’t want to do a TikTok with my face in it because no matter how hard I try not to shake, it’s going to come through.

“After 200 videos, I made the first one where I talked and showed my face because I wanted to see how it would perform analytically.

“I introduced myself, secretly hoping I wouldn’t get any views. It got 2.7 million (views).

“People recognised my Parkinson’s and started contacting me, asking me how I live remotely without any help and how long I’ve been in the bush for.

“I have talked to people all over the world who either have Parkinson’s or know someone who does.”

Anstruther residents’ joy at Canadian TikTok star visit

Local fans took to Mark’s page to share their joy at seeing him in the area.

One user said: “Just round the corner from me. Wish I knew so I could say hello. Hope you enjoyed the chippy and my beautiful Ainster.”

Finlay Kidd added: “There is no way this guy came to my home town and I never knew, year is ruined.”

Another fan joked: “I am more excited about Mark visiting the area than I ever was whenever the Queen decided to pop up.”