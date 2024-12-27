Off-gridder with 22m+ TikTok likes attracts attention with Anstruther visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Off-gridder with 22m+ TikTok likes attracts attention with Anstruther visit

His post prompted football pundit Ally McCoist to label the area "one of my favourite places".

By Ben MacDonald
Mark Hogben visits Anstruther
Mark Hogben visited the beach at Anstruther on Friday. Image: Mark Hogben/Instagram

A Canadian TikTok star has shared a video of himself enjoying the coastal views from Anstruther.

Mark Hogben posted to his 1.8 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon.

A former employee at a video game developer, Mark shares posts of living off-grid while dealing with Parkinson’s.

Mark, who also has more than 22 million likes on TikTok, is currently touring in Europe.

And he has now arrived at Scotland, where he gave his global audience a look at the East Neuk coast.

The post drew a comment from Scottish football pundit Ally McCoist, who said: “One of my favourite places Mark. Looks chilly, enjoy.”

Who is Mark Hogben?

The 56-year-old moved to his island refuge from Quebec seven years ago and posts videos twice a day.

He shares how he lives alone, using wood and water from the lake to live.

In an interview with Canadian news channel CBC, he said: “I didn’t want to do a TikTok with my face in it because no matter how hard I try not to shake, it’s going to come through.

“After 200 videos, I made the first one where I talked and showed my face because I wanted to see how it would perform analytically.

“I introduced myself, secretly hoping I wouldn’t get any views. It got 2.7 million (views).

“People recognised my Parkinson’s and started contacting me, asking me how I live remotely without any help and how long I’ve been in the bush for.

“I have talked to people all over the world who either have Parkinson’s or know someone who does.”

Anstruther residents’ joy at Canadian TikTok star visit

Local fans took to Mark’s page to share their joy at seeing him in the area.

One user said: “Just round the corner from me. Wish I knew so I could say hello. Hope you enjoyed the chippy and my beautiful Ainster.”

Finlay Kidd added: “There is no way this guy came to my home town and I never knew, year is ruined.”

Another fan joked: “I am more excited about Mark visiting the area than I ever was whenever the Queen decided to pop up.”

More from Fife

Armed police units arrived at Cowdenbeath incident around 5.20pm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Cowdenbeath stand-off prompts armed police response as firefighters aim water at flat window
Nicholas Denison-Pender, man who died in Fife aircraft crash
Pilot, 50, who died in Fife aircraft crash named as Perthshire man
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Kirkon of Largo Primary is to be mothballed.
Century-old Fife primary school to be mothballed in January
All schools will close in Fife if the strikes go ahead
Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see catchment areas re-zoned amid housebuilding plan
Kirkcaldy loony dook is one of several in Fife in the new year
5 loony dooks in Fife to help start 2025 with a splash
A clamped car on Clepington Road in Dundee.
Thousands of untaxed vehicles clamped or impounded across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
4
Safia Omar
Fife woman admits supplying ketamine to teenager who died next day
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline driver caught SIXTEEN times over cocaine limit
More police officers in Fife are being trained using Tasers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: More Tasers for police in Fife as cops face 'higher aggression than ever…
4

Conversation