Friday court round-up — Deep trouble and desperate damage

A woman who carried out a vicious stamp attack outside a city supermarket has been warned that she is in “deep trouble”.

Jacqueline Tollady pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to assaulting a man by throwing him to the floor and stamping on his head on November 11.

The attack, outside Tesco in the Hawkhill area of Dundee, was aggravated by the abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough provided a brief narrative of the facts but was stopped by Sheriff Gregor Murray after she revealed a child was present during the assault.

He told Tollady, of Artillery Lane: “You can take it from me that I take any assault in the presence of a child to be a significant aggravation.

“That means you’re in deep, deep trouble.”

Tollady, 34, will return to court in February when a social work report has been prepared.

Teen died after buying ket from Fife woman

A Fife woman who sold ketamine to a teenager who died 24 hours later has been spared jail.

Safia Omar, from Cowdenbeath, met the youth outside a local shop after he ordered the drugs on Snapchat.

The 22-year-old, who did not know the deceased, admitting being concerned in the supply of ketamine on August 31 last year.

A sheriff told her: “You don’t know what’s in them and those who supply them don’t care.”

Desperate damage

An Angus man has been fined after he lost his temper over suspected drug deals taking place in his Arbroath close.

Nathan Dewar was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court but solicitor Jim Caird pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour and vandalism on the 25-year-old’s behalf.

Dewar admitted that on August 6 this year at West Abbey Street in Arbroath, he shouted and made threats and repeatedly struck a front door with a hammer, causing between £50 and £80 of damage.

Mr Caird said 30 to 40 people were attending the building daily.

“Mr Dewar’s position is there was drug-dealing going on.

“His window had been smashed by one of the visitors.

“There was a threat shouted through is letterbox that he would be stabbed.

“He lost his temper and went out and did this.”

The court heard Dewar, who was fined £150, now lives in elsewhere in Angus.

TikTok predator

A paedophile who bombarded a girl with indecent images and videos for more than a year has been locked up.

Raheel Bajwa‘s face was visible in some of the clips he sent his victim.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 20-year-old had fired off clips and photos featuring his private parts and people engaging in sexual activity and communications.

Blasted for his lack of remorse, Bajwa was sentenced to a year of detention in a young offenders institution.

Cocaine driver

Cocaine driver Erin McLean, 23, has been banned from the road ahead of sentencing next month after pleading guilty to driving a car on Dunfermline’s Pilmuir Street with excess benzoylecgonine (244mics/ 50).

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court McLean lost control and crashed at around 12.30pm on November 12 2023.

Police arrived five minutes later and spoke with McLean, of Hawk Street, Dunfermline, and she was said to be slurring her words.

Defence lawyer Ian Beatson said McLean advised she had been taking cocaine a few days beforehand and had not realised it would still be in her system.

He said she was driving to a dog walking spot at the time.

Mr Beatson said prescribed medication may have been a contributing factor and said

McLean no longer takes illegal drugs.

McLean was also appearing in court in connection with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a nine-year-old child on July 10 this year, for which she had been given a structured deferred sentence previously.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane noted its terms were positive and deferred sentence in both cases until January 27, disqualifying McLean from driving meantime.

The Courier reported McLean pled guilty earlier this month to assaulting a 16-year-old girl by elbowing her on the back of the head while sitting behind her in the public gallery at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on April 13 last year.

Sheriff James Williamson ordered her to be of good behaviour until sentencing on March 14 next year, when a report will be available.

