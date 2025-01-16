Fife teachers’ plea to parents over rising violence, mental health and budget cut fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife teachers’ plea to parents over rising violence, mental health and budget cut fears

The Fife EIS union has called a public meeting over fears education provision is at breaking point.

By Claire Warrender
Fife school violence is increasing say unions
The Fife EIS teaching union says school violence is increasing dramatically. Image: Shutterstock

Fife teachers have issued a rallying call to parents amid fears the region’s education provision is at breaking point.

The Fife EIS union warns of dramatically increasing violence and aggression in schools, a mental health crisis and low attendance.

And they say the number of pupils with additional support needs has more than tripled, with the support available failing to meet demand.

However, with Fife Council facing a projected overspend of £10.6 million, the union fears a cut to the education budget is increasingly likely.

Members have now called on parents to attend a public meeting tonight (Thurs) to discuss the situation.

‘A culture of violence and aggression has developed’

In an open letter to families, they say: “As those who care for and work with your children on a daily basis, we believe the input of parents around the future of education in Fife is essential.

“With your support we can make sure local councillors deliver an increase to the education budget.”

Madras College in St Andrews is one of Fife’s newest schools but schools across Fife fear budget cuts.

The union says parents and elected members across Fife, Scotland and the UK should be aware of the following reasons for investment:

  • A culture of violence and aggressions has developed and is increasing dramatically.
  • There is a mental health crisis among young people and staff.
  • Pupil attendance has reached a record low and staff absences have increased.

The claims are backed up by a recent survey which found 94% of Fife teachers have been involved in a violent or aggressive incident in school in the last four years.

Meanwhile, problems with pupil violence against other children have also been well-documented.

‘Current situation is not sustainable’

EIS Fife secretary Jane McKeown says high inflation means the education budget has already suffered real terms cuts.

“Fife already has the third lowest education spend per child of Scotland’s 32 local authorities,” she says.

“We are struggling to fill key vacancies in some secondary subjects.

“Budget cuts will further reduce the subjects available to young people.

And she continues: “Investing in education is not just an extra expense.

“It is an investment in our children, young people and their future health and happiness.”

Ms McKeown adds: “The current situation is not sustainable.

“We would like to discuss ways to improve the education provision in Fife, not just place a sticking plaster on the current unacceptable situation.”

Fife Council ‘committed to working with trade unions’

Fife Council leader David Ross is expected to attend tonight’s public meeting at Rothes Halls, which starts at 7pm.

The region’s education spokesperson, Councillor Cara Hilton, predicts it will be well-attended.

Fife Council education spokeswoman Cara Hilton
Fife Council education spokeswoman Cara Hilton. Image: Supplied

The Labour councillor said the council is already involved in extensive engagement with the EIS over budget proposals.

“We’ve been working closely in partnership with them and welcome the discussion,” she said.

“It’s great to have parents involved.

“And we’re certainly committed to working very closely with trade unions to ensure the best future for young people in Fife.”

Conversation