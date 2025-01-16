Fife teachers’ plea to parents over rising violence, mental health and budget cut fears

Fife teachers have issued a rallying call to parents amid fears the region’s education provision is at breaking point.

The Fife EIS union warns of dramatically increasing violence and aggression in schools, a mental health crisis and low attendance.

And they say the number of pupils with additional support needs has more than tripled, with the support available failing to meet demand.

However, with Fife Council facing a projected overspend of £10.6 million, the union fears a cut to the education budget is increasingly likely.

Members have now called on parents to attend a public meeting tonight (Thurs) to discuss the situation.

‘A culture of violence and aggression has developed’

In an open letter to families, they say: “As those who care for and work with your children on a daily basis, we believe the input of parents around the future of education in Fife is essential.

“With your support we can make sure local councillors deliver an increase to the education budget.”

The union says parents and elected members across Fife, Scotland and the UK should be aware of the following reasons for investment:

A culture of violence and aggressions has developed and is increasing dramatically.

There is a mental health crisis among young people and staff.

Pupil attendance has reached a record low and staff absences have increased.

The claims are backed up by a recent survey which found 94% of Fife teachers have been involved in a violent or aggressive incident in school in the last four years.

Meanwhile, problems with pupil violence against other children have also been well-documented.

‘Current situation is not sustainable’

EIS Fife secretary Jane McKeown says high inflation means the education budget has already suffered real terms cuts.

“Fife already has the third lowest education spend per child of Scotland’s 32 local authorities,” she says.

“We are struggling to fill key vacancies in some secondary subjects.

“Budget cuts will further reduce the subjects available to young people.

And she continues: “Investing in education is not just an extra expense.

“It is an investment in our children, young people and their future health and happiness.”

Ms McKeown adds: “The current situation is not sustainable.

“We would like to discuss ways to improve the education provision in Fife, not just place a sticking plaster on the current unacceptable situation.”

Fife Council ‘committed to working with trade unions’

Fife Council leader David Ross is expected to attend tonight’s public meeting at Rothes Halls, which starts at 7pm.

The region’s education spokesperson, Councillor Cara Hilton, predicts it will be well-attended.

The Labour councillor said the council is already involved in extensive engagement with the EIS over budget proposals.

“We’ve been working closely in partnership with them and welcome the discussion,” she said.

“It’s great to have parents involved.

“And we’re certainly committed to working very closely with trade unions to ensure the best future for young people in Fife.”