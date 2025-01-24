St Andrews pensioner ‘ignored’ during 16-month battle to have smart meter tested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

St Andrews pensioner ‘ignored’ during 16-month battle to have smart meter tested

James Yule and his MP contacted his energy provider 18 times in a year.

By Claire Warrender
James Yule from St Andrews fears his smart meter is faulty
James Yule, from St Andrews, fears his smart meter is faulty. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Energy chiefs have finally agreed to test a St Andrews pensioner’s smart meter after a 16-month battle and 18 separate calls.

Former B&B owner James Yule is convinced his meter is faulty amid rising bills, despite a drastic reduction in usage.

And he was so frustrated he was on the verge of giving up.

James Yule from St Andrews fears his smart meter is faulty
James says he has been ignored over and over again. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, Octopus Energy have finally agreed to take the meter away for independent testing after The Courier intervened.

And in the meantime, they’ve sent him a free electric blanket to help cut bills.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain branded James’s treatment as “beyond belief”.

‘I have been ignored over and over again’

James now heats just two rooms of his St Andrews home, and wears a jacket and hat inside to keep warm.

Most of his day is spent at a warm hub so he only needs central heating at night.

He has stopped using an Aga cooker that was costly to run.

And he invested in new radiators, insulation and a new front door.

Despite this, his energy bills have increased.

James Yule at home in St Andrews
James Yule only heats his living room and one bedroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Octopus says it is extremely rare for smart meters to be faulty and the rising costs are due to the ongoing energy crisis.

However, UK regulations state customers have the right to request independent testing.

James said: “My big grievance is I’ve been ignored over and over again.

“The last I heard from them was in September when they said they would come out and check it but it could take some time.”

Ms Chamberlain said she and her staff also hit a brick wall.

The Liberal Democrat MP said: “Mr Yule has been trying to get an accurate smart meter test for almost 16 months now – that is beyond belief.

“The treatment he has received from Octopus Energy has left him feeling ignored and unheard.”

Energy firm sends free electric blanket

Octopus Energy has finally agreed to take James’s meter away for testing on February 19.

A spokesman said there was no indication there is anything wrong with the meter or James’s billing.

And he added: “I’m pleased to say we have been able to organise for his gas meter to be sent for external testing.”

“Mr Yule’s account is in credit and we have sent him a free electric blanket to help him keep his gas usage even lower.”

Additional training has also been provided to the energy specialists involved in James’s case.

More from Fife

James Yule, from St Andrews, fears his smart meter is faulty. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Reports of shoppers 'panic buying' at Fife supermarkets ahead of Storm Eowyn
Police after Lochgelly drugs raid
2 arrested after drugs seized in Lochgelly 'day of action'
The existing Glenrothes Poundstretcher site
Appeal announced in bid to overturn Glenrothes Poundstretcher refusal
Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy
Struggle 'almost certain' to have contributed to Rejects security manager's death, trial told
James Yule, from St Andrews, fears his smart meter is faulty. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews blue plaques approved in honour of golfing pioneers
Glenrothes High.
All schools closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
3
James Yule, from St Andrews, fears his smart meter is faulty. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Open returning to St Andrews in 2027
James Yule, from St Andrews, fears his smart meter is faulty. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How windy does it have to be for Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing…
The A985 near Rosyth.
No end in sight to A985 roadworks near Rosyth as drivers 'face 30-minute delays'
Fin whale carcass on Fife beach near Culross.
Culross whale's ribs visible as carcass continues to rot one year after washing up…

Conversation