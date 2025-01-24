St Andrews pensioner ‘ignored’ during 16-month battle to have smart meter tested

Energy chiefs have finally agreed to test a St Andrews pensioner’s smart meter after a 16-month battle and 18 separate calls.

Former B&B owner James Yule is convinced his meter is faulty amid rising bills, despite a drastic reduction in usage.

And he was so frustrated he was on the verge of giving up.

However, Octopus Energy have finally agreed to take the meter away for independent testing after The Courier intervened.

And in the meantime, they’ve sent him a free electric blanket to help cut bills.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain branded James’s treatment as “beyond belief”.

‘I have been ignored over and over again’

James now heats just two rooms of his St Andrews home, and wears a jacket and hat inside to keep warm.

Most of his day is spent at a warm hub so he only needs central heating at night.

He has stopped using an Aga cooker that was costly to run.

And he invested in new radiators, insulation and a new front door.

Despite this, his energy bills have increased.

Octopus says it is extremely rare for smart meters to be faulty and the rising costs are due to the ongoing energy crisis.

However, UK regulations state customers have the right to request independent testing.

James said: “My big grievance is I’ve been ignored over and over again.

“The last I heard from them was in September when they said they would come out and check it but it could take some time.”

Ms Chamberlain said she and her staff also hit a brick wall.

The Liberal Democrat MP said: “Mr Yule has been trying to get an accurate smart meter test for almost 16 months now – that is beyond belief.

“The treatment he has received from Octopus Energy has left him feeling ignored and unheard.”

Energy firm sends free electric blanket

Octopus Energy has finally agreed to take James’s meter away for testing on February 19.

A spokesman said there was no indication there is anything wrong with the meter or James’s billing.

And he added: “I’m pleased to say we have been able to organise for his gas meter to be sent for external testing.”

“Mr Yule’s account is in credit and we have sent him a free electric blanket to help him keep his gas usage even lower.”

Additional training has also been provided to the energy specialists involved in James’s case.