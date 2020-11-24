Electronic tag for Angus man who hurled homophobic abuse at police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A homophobic handyman poked a policeman in the eye after a drunken early hours escapade on an Angus roof.

Craig Brown had been heard shouting at an Arbroath window to be let in by his ex-partner.

When police were called the 49-year-old turned nasty and fired homophobic taunts at two male officers.

His abuse continued on the way to the cells at Dundee police HQ, where Brown took things further by kicking one officer before poking another in the eye as they tried to get him to the cells.

The 40-year-old, of High Street, Arbroath appeared for sentence before Sheriff Derek Reekie at Forfar after admitting breach of the peace and police assault on July 27 last year.

I note a comment in the social work report that you felt sorry for the police who had to deal with a violent and abusive drunk. Sheriff Derek Reekie

The court was told a neighbour was wakened by noises outside at around 1.45am and looked out to see Brown climb onto the roof and bang on the window before he was let into the house.

Brown then shouted abuse from the window at police who had been called.

He was arrested but on the way to Dundee delivered the homophobic abuse.

Ordered to pay restitution to police

Defence solicitor Angela McLardy said: “He’s embarrassed by his behaviour.

“The offence followed the break-up of his long-term relationship and there was a difficulty with alcohol.

“He is now in a completely different position from where he was last year. He does know very well the seriousness of this matter.”

Sheriff Reekie told Brown: “I note a comment in the social work report that you felt sorry for the police who had to deal with a violent and abusive drunk. Assaults on police are serious.

“Alcohol has been a problem and I’m encouraged to hear that you have taken steps to address that.”

Electronic tag will curfew accused for 108 days

Brown was placed on supervision for a year and will be on an electronic tag for 108 days, keeping him in his home from 7pm to 7am daily.

The sheriff also ordered him to pay £400 restitution to the police.