Determined Montrose flytippers have torn up bollards bolted into the ground, to gain access to a popular dumping spot.

Managers at garages company EG Group are becoming increasingly frustrated by the dumpers over their continued efforts to gain access to the site near Victoria Bridge.

So far, the company has bolted bollards into the ground and installed CCTV in effort to dissuade repeat offenders but the work has been to little or no avail.

Elaine Watkins, EG Group area manager, said: “We have cleared the area, as people might have seen. We have installed some CCTV to prevent flytipping from happing again. However, this can only cover some of the vast area.

“We also put concrete bollards in place, only to have them moved the very next day so the company then had them bolted to the ground.

“The next morning the bollards had, yet again, been moved.”

She said the company hopes to prevent flytippers from getting further access to the Montrose site.

“The EG Group have put these measures in place to prevent the flytipping from happening again. Sadly, some individuals don’t agree and have gone to a lot of effort to have these restrictions moved.

“We will have the bollards put back in place. We do not want to see the flytipping return to this area.”

Sites left in an ‘unsightly’ mess

Residents initially criticised the company for letting Montrose flytippers leave two sites in the town in an “unsightly” mess.

The EG Group operates 4,000 forecourts across Europe. It also runs the Esso garage next to the A92, formerly known as Guthrie Bros.

People complained about the condition of an empty building next to the garage, as well as the large build-up of rubbish at the Victoria Bridge site.

Workers from the multinational petrol station empire, which recently purchased Asda in a headline-grabbing £6bn deal, then moved in to start a clean up operation.

The EG Group is also developing large shopping, garage forecourt and refreshment sites in Forfar and Arbroath.

An Angus Council spokeswoman said they had been liaising with the site owner in terms of clean-up and fly tipping prevention.

She said: “We will investigate any fly tipping as fully as we can to find evidence to catch the person responsible.

“We would encourage anyone who sees incidents of fly tipping to report them to us.”