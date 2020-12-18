Arbroath dad dresses as Santa to deliver gifts around town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Arbroath dad has donned a red suit to deliver some festive cheer to youngsters around the town in the build up to Christmas day.

David Fiddes has visited hundreds of homes in the area dressed as Santa to hand deliver gifts.

Wife Clare said: “With all restrictions in place we thought it would be a good idea to offer free visits from Santa to the children’s doorstep.

“Initially we were covering the cost of it all, but once putting it on social media, we were inundated with requests and not wanting to let any children down.

The couple started a JustGiving page which to date has brought in £195 in donations. This has helped them to cover fuel in the “sleigh” and the cost of each treat.

“To date we have seen over 250 children with still visits to go this week,” said Clare.

“The response has been overwhelming.”

David is no stranger to throwing on a costume to entertain children. Earlier this year the father of two dressed as comic book character Deadpool to bring a smile to faces.

He was one of many who took to the streets in superhero costumes to entertain youngsters during lockdown.

David also wore a bunny outfit for Easter weekend.

Clare said: “Now it’s December, we as a family decided to spread some cheer.

“David has played Santa for several years now at nurseries, along with some Santa visits.”

Both David and Clare have worked as carers in a local care home throughout lockdown.

However, Clare insists they were just doing their bit for their community.

“We are a typical family,” she said.

“David works four nights a week and continues to work throughout. He will not have a day off until Christmas day.

“We would not change any of it. The faces on the children when they see Santa is amazing. Our children are in the car with us helping every step along the way.

“This is our way of giving to the community in these difficult times.”