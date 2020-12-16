Fifty Forfar families to be fed with Christmas turkey donation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fifty turkeys will be donated to Angus families in need to make sure they can enjoy Christmas dinner at the end of a difficult year.

Forfar businesses VIP Taxis and Rennie’s Butcher have teamed up to donate the meat after seeing residents of the town struggling all year.

Scott Ferrier, who runs the taxi firm, said he wanted to give something back in return for the support he has received since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

“It has been such a hard year for everyone, ourselves included,” he said.

“The support we have had from the public from March right up until now has been amazing so we wanted to give something back to the community.

“I was thinking about what we could do and that’s when I approached Allan Rennie from the butcher and when he suggested a partnership that meant we could donate even more.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Allan Rennie, of Rennie’s Butcher, added: “When Scott approached me and asked me to supply the turkeys I said that would be no problem at all.

“People have had a tough year and we’re both local businesses in our community so we just wanted to give something back to the people in the community.”

They will hand over the turkeys to Lowson Memorial Parish Church on Tuesday. Church minister Reverend Karen Fenwick will work with social services to make sure they are delivered to families most in need.

Scott added: “We get a lot of people in the taxis so we hear the struggles families are facing and how they’re having to go without.

“It’s easy to see that people are really struggling and we didn’t want anyone to be in that position on Christmas Day.

“It’s good to know the turkeys will be going to the right people.”

Although this church has had to adapt its usual Christmas celebrations, changes have been made to make sure help is available for those who need it.

The congregation is encouraging people to take part in doorstep carols at 6pm on Sunday, to promote a feeling of togetherness despite physical distancing. The church will also be open on Christmas Eve for two family-friendly services, complete with puppet show. As social distancing guidelines mean only 50 people are allowed into a church at a time places must be booked in advance by calling 07467028640.

After Christmas the church will be open from 7pm until 9pm on December 27 for private prayer.