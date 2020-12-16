Brechin High Street reopens after police incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brechin High Street has reopened to traffic after emergency services responded to an incident during Wednesday lunchtime.

Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the Angus town after receiving reports of concern for a woman.

One onlooker, who did not wish to be named, said around 50 people flocked out of shops and businesses to find out what was happening.

He said emergency service workers focused on a building at the north end of the high street, close to the junction with the A935.

The situation appeared to have resolved itself with police reopening the main street through the town at around 2pm.

He said everybody was relieved there appeared to have been a positive outcome.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of concern for a woman at High Street, Brechin at 1.15pm on Wednesday, 16 December.

“Road closures were in place for a short time and the matter was concluded safely.”