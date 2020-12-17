Police and firefighters rescue boy, 10, from mud at Angus village park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services have rescued a 10-year-old boy who became stuck in mud at an Angus park.

Fire crews and police attended the incident in Edzell Muir today at about 4.45pm.

The boy was trapped in mud, with two appliances from Brechin called out to assist.

Water rescue units from Aberdeen were also paged, but were stood down soon after.

A member of the public helped to rescue the boy.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 4.48pm to help a youth that was stuck in the mud in Edzell.

“We sent two appliances from Brechin and called out two water rescue units.

“A member of public freed the youth and we received the stop message at 5.27pm.”