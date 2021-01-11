Anyone with information on this vehicle or has CCTV of the incident should contact 101, with reference number: CR/000509/21.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses to a theft of a Kawasaki Mule 4010 diesel utility vehicle, similar to the picture below, which was stolen from a farm shed at Muirloch Farm, Liff, between December 23 and 28.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle should contact 101, with reference number: CR/000511/21.

Meanwhile, police in Angus are appealing for information following a theft from a caravan at Clochie Farm, Lethnot.

The incident took place sometime between Tuesday 1 and Monday January 4, with no report of the items stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 quoting reference number: Cr/344/21.

In Perthshire, officers are probing the theft of a bicycle in Alyth.

The bike, similar to the one in the picture below, was taken on Sunday January 3, outside the Premier Store on Commercial Street.