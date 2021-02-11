Carnoustie mum and daughter rack up the cash for care home in running challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Carnoustie mum and daughter have stepped up to raise £1,200 as a thank you to the “amazing” town care home which looked after a dearly loved elderly relative.

Having set out with a target of £100 for their 50-mile challenge, Leona Ord and six-year-old daughter, Natasha, were overwhelmed to see the money roll in to twelve times that amount.

Leona said they were delighted to be able to hand over such a good sum to Braehill Lodge in Carnoustie, where her grandmother, Betty Ducat, was a resident for the last four years.

Betty died in late December at the age of 92 after suffering a stroke, but Leona said her time at the Balmachie Road home had been extremely happy.

“It is a lovely care home and when my gran passed away I felt I wanted to do something to show them how grateful we were for the care she received there,” said Leona, a teacher at Forfar’s Strathmore Primary School.

Out in all weathers

“We wanted to try and do something that was a bit of a challenge for us both and that we had never done.

“I’m not a runner, so Natasha and I decided that we would each run 50 miles during the month of January,” said Leona.

“We sort of set ourselves the target that we would do a few miles every two days.

“There were a couple of days where we maybe did four but we were out in all conditions – wind, rain, ice.

“We did a lot of running at the golf courses, but I think we also covered every street in Carnoustie during the month,” Leona, 37, added.

She said she was proud of Woodlands Primary pupil Natasha’s determination to complete the challenge.

“She never gave up and we have both been delighted to have raised so much money.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who supported us.”

Leona added: “My gran was originally from Dundee and then moved to Monifieth about 30 years ago.

“She moved to Braehill four years ago and was so happy and well looked after there.”